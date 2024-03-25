Advertisement
    Kelexo (KLXO) Draws Attention to Presale, As Solana (SOL) Holds Gains, and Binance Coin (BNB) Make Market Return

    article image
    Guest Author
    The market recovery is in, while Kelexo offers presale exposure for everyone out there
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 12:27
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Recent trends emphasize the need to stay close to and keep an eye on charts. Yesterday's price is rarely ever today's price with cryptos and increased volatility makes this even more likely. Changes are frequent within the crypto space and navigating them is what creates successful investors. 

    This analysis provides details on the most recent changes within the market and what they could mean for investors. We look at Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) for details on how the market performs overall. In addition, Kelexo (KLXO) presales continues which could become an alternative for someone.

    Solana (SOL) correction ends?

    Solana (SOL) may be the next victim of the declining market. It was fine previously but is now declining at a worrying speed. Solana (SOL) has had a great month in general but this could be the start of a significant change but not for the worse. 

    Solana (SOL) has gone down to $169.50 per unit as of press time. This is 7.50% below levels from seven days ago. But luckily the correction on the cryptocurrency market concluded, which is why the recovery is only a question of time.

    Binance Coin (BNB) hits #4

    Binance Coin (BNB) has climbed up to being the 4th highest crypto by market capitalization according to data drawn from CoinMarketCap. It achieves an over $81 billion market cap, surpassing Solana (SOL) and now only behind Tether (USDT), Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). At the same time, its price across charts stays around $547.68 per unit. Binance Coin (BNB) has struggled for consistency recently and has declined by more than 8% from only a week ago. 

    Investors tracking Kelexo (KLXO)

    New DeFi, Kelexo (KLXO) is on the radar. Many investors who haven't bought remain close to and observant of, the project. 

    Kelexo (KLXO) is a decentralized lending platform built on the blockchain. It allows users to give or get quick finance with reasonable interest and flexible conditions. It also offers low fees and decentralized governance. 

    As many other tokens get swept aside by the market winds, the project might become an alternative. Exposure to KLXO can be gained via Kelexo presale.

    Find out more about the Kelexo (KLXO) presale by visiting the website here.

