Kelexo (KLXO) Asset Sale Might be Gaining Steam in March as Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) Close to New Trading Volume Record

The volatility of the cryptocurrency market is always at the center of every investor's mind. Investors have to watch for which projects are on the rise and which ones are dropping soon. Ethereum (ETH) had risen above the $4,000 mark, but its price has recently declined.

Kelexo (KLXO) is a new cryptocurrency coin on the market.

Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) are growing rapidly

Solana (SOL) is ranked as the number 5 cryptocurrency by market cap, according to CoinMarketCap. It is currently selling for $188.36 after rising by more than 60% in the last month. Solana (SOL) has grown by 28.74% in the previous 7 days.

Binance Coin (BNB) occupies the number 4 position on CoinMarketCap ranking with a market cap of $89.08 billion. Currently trading at $595.50, Binance Coin (BNB) has grown by 22.49% in the past week.

Ethereum (ETH) slumps to $3,600

Ethereum (ETH) has dropped below the $4,000 mark it crossed earlier this month. Ethereum (ETH) is selling at $3,659.37, having fallen by 6.74% in the last 7 days. Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap at $439.52 billion. The recent decline in the price of Ethereum (ETH) has left investors worried and seeking new opportunities to make a profit.

Experts believe that Ethereum (ETH) could drop to as low as $3,400 before any hope of rising again.

Kelexo (KLXO) introduces new DeFi instruments

Kelexo (KLXO) has been at the forefront of every investor’s mind as one of the best investment opportunities in 2024. Kelexo (KLXO) is bringing a change to decentralized finance. Kelexo (KLXO) is an online lending platform built on the blockchain and with AI technology to provide a seamless and smooth lending and borrowing process.

There are various issues that users face when getting a loan from conventional institutions. Loans usually take a long time to be approved and that is after several long and hectic processes. Sometimes, brokers are involved in the loan process, which introduces unnecessary delays in approvals. Withdrawals on these traditional institutions can also lag for days and borrowers would need to wait for longer periods before their loans are released. Besides that, the transaction fees on these platforms are usually very high for both borrowers and lenders.

A token of Kelexo (KLXO) is currently available for as low as $0.04.