Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original article based on tweet

Justin Sun Reports Recent Milestones Reached by Tron

📰 News
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:44
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    CEO Justin Sun tweets a new milestone regarding contracts set up on the Tron chain, while TRX is pushed to spot 16 on CoinMarketCap

Cover image via www.instagram.com

On Sunday, March 22, the chief executive of Tron, Justin Sun, shared news of a recent milestone achieved by the Tron team.

Data from Tronscan shows that the overall number of contracts launched on Tron has now exceeded 30,000. There are 638 ones that have been verified among those.

Another achievement Justin Sun tweeted is that the number of decentralized apps launched on Tron is growing fast. At the moment it totals 724. The Tron CEO also mentions the growth of active users and of the trading volume, which is rising steadily.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Drop to $3,000 if The Following Happens, Says Chris Burniske - READ MORE

Meanwhile, TRX currently holds position 16 on the CoinMarketCap’s scale. The coin is showing a slight decline, changing hands at $0.0109.

TRX CMC

#TRON News #Justin Sun

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Legendary Tim Draper to Invest in Indian Crypto Startups. Another ‘India Pump’ On Cards?

Legendary Tim Draper to Invest in Indian Crypto Startups. Another ‘India Pump’ On Cards?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Retest $4,200 Next Week, Sad Reason Explained by Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Retest $4,200 Next Week, Sad Reason Explained by Trader
Ethereum (ETH) Price Shows Bear Flag, Expected to Head For $100

Ethereum (ETH) Price Shows Bear Flag, Expected to Head For $100

Legendary Tim Draper to Invest in Indian Crypto Startups. Another ‘India Pump’ On Cards?

📰 News
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 15:21
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Tim Draper, top-level venture capitalist, Founder of Draper Venture Network, and Draper University, applauded the decision of India’s Supreme Court to remove crypto ban.

Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

Billionaire investor Tim Draper was among the most acerbic critics on the Indian crypto ban. Now, in a move by the country's Supreme Court, he's ready to invest in the local blockchain sector.

Renaissance for India

According to Mr. Draper, India had been set back 40 years due to the crypto prohibition aftermath. With the crypto ban ruling overturned, Draper visited the country to meet India's crypto community participants - entrepreneurs, stakeholders, managers, and developers. 

Local media outlined that the legendary investor was satisfied by the results of this networking, and even talked about his plan to fund some of them.

Mr. Draper caught onto the global trend some days ago when the Binance crypto exchange ecosystem announced its launch of a $50M foundation to fuel India's crypto startups. He is known as one of the leading venture capitalists across the globe. His most prominent investments include Baidu, Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

Indian Altcoins to Pump?

Typically, the native assets of the Indian-based crypto-oriented projects are very sensitive about such news. It appears that the prices may surge rapidly after an influx of venture capital.

Must Read
Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court - READ MORE

For example, after overturning the crypto ban ruling, the WRX token of WazirX's local fiat-to-crypto exchange surged 63% within a few hours, while MATIC, a native asset of Matic Network, gained 27%

#India

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Legendary Tim Draper to Invest in Indian Crypto Startups. Another ‘India Pump’ On Cards?

Legendary Tim Draper to Invest in Indian Crypto Startups. Another ‘India Pump’ On Cards?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Retest $4,200 Next Week, Sad Reason Explained by Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Retest $4,200 Next Week, Sad Reason Explained by Trader
Ethereum (ETH) Price Shows Bear Flag, Expected to Head For $100

Ethereum (ETH) Price Shows Bear Flag, Expected to Head For $100