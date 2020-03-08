Binance CEO Sets Record Straight About Justin Sun-Steem Controversy

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has recently addressed the controversy surrounding Tron CEO Justin Sun and DPoS-based crypto platform Steem.
In his Twitter thread, CZ makes a call for unity and hopes that both parties will manage to iron out this problem as soon as possible.
Justin Sun in hot water
As reported by U.Today, the Tron Foundation made an announcement about Steemit, which poses as a decentralized alternative to Reddit, moving to its blockchain. While STEEM, the native cryptocurrency of the Steem blockchain, spiked more than 25 percent on the news, many of the community members were dissatisfied with their new owner.
These dissenting voices decided to create a soft fork and destroy about 65 mln tokens from Steem's ninja-mined stake to prevent Tron from taking over the network.
However, after that, Sun was accused of cooperating with major exchanges, including Binance, to remove previously elected witnesses and allow the Tron CEO to govern the network by himself. This move stirred a major controversy within the cryptocurrency industry.
'United we stand'
After a severe backlash, exchanges promptly backed away from this power grab, and both Sun and Zhao denied that there was any sort of collaboration between them. The Tron CEO tweeted that this king of a hostile takeover was never intended by them and blamed the imbroglio on 'malicious hackers.'.
CZ hopes that the conflict between Binance and Steem's key witnesses will resolve as soon as possible while urging blockchains not to freeze their features.
I am aware of discussions happening between Justin/TRON and certain key witnesses. I hope you work it out ASAP. Blockchains should NOT have freeze features.— CZ Binance 🔶🔶🔶 (@cz_binance) March 7, 2020
If this drama continues, CZ expects it to deliver a significant blow to the Steem's credibility, which would also negatively impact the token's price.