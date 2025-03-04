Jsquare Pioneer Fund Kicks Off With $50 Million in Initial Funding

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Jsquare, a research and tech-focused investment firm specializing in blockchain and Web3 technology, introduces Pioneer Fund, its newest venture. The fund kicks off with $50 million in initial capital and has already disclosed its inaugural investment round.

Jsquare , an investment firm with expansive experience in backing Web3 and blockchain startups, launches Pioneer Fund, its latest initiative in the VC segment. The fund goes live with $50 million in capital allocation.

The new project starts its journey with investing in MinionLabs. The first Pioneer Fund portfolio company is building on-chain autonomous AI agents for various use cases.

Jsquare’s vision for the Pioneer Fund goes beyond financial investment, offering hands-on, strategic guidance to its portfolio companies. Through regular meetings and ongoing collaboration, the fund will work closely with its partners to address challenges, unlocking opportunities across product development, tokenomic design, marketing, and growth strategy.

With its established network of over 30 global media partners and relationships across more than 20 top-tier exchange platforms, the Pioneer Fund is well-positioned to offer valuable resources to help its portfolio companies succeed.

Closing gap between East and West in Web3

Based in Asia, Jsquare’s new fund works to bridge the gap between the East and West, aiming to forge strategic partnerships across the United States, UAE, Japan, Korea, and the ASEAN bloc.

The fund is led by Joanna Liang, founding partner of Jsquare, who brings extensive experience in venture capital from her role as CIO at DFG, a global Venture Capital firm specializing in Web3. James Wo, the CEO and founder of DFG, will join Pioneer Fund as a venture partner.

Joanna Liang, founding partner of Jsquare, emphasizes the importance of the new fund's launch for the next generation of startups seeking funding to fuel their RWA, DeFi and PayFi developments:

The launch of Jsquare’s Pioneer Fund is a milestone for our journey of fostering growth across the entire blockchain ecosystem. We are excited to work with projects in high-potential sectors like RWAs and consumer apps, as we see these areas as significant opportunities for growth. Our commitment is more than providing the capital to these projects, as we strive to offer guidance and use our global network and connections to help projects become industry leaders.

The new fund is betting big on RWAs as the segment sees substantial maturation, surpassing $176 billion in 2024. A strong indicator of this growth is the rising institutional interest, with major financial players like Standard Chartered and Boston Consulting Group engaging with RWAs, highlighting a shift toward mainstream adoption.

Also, the segment is set to benefit from hotly anticipated regulatory hostility easing in the U.S., expected from the new presidential administration.