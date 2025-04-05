Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Is Better Buy Right Now: Billionaire Mark Cuban

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 5/04/2025 - 8:05
    Investor Mark Cuban believes it is time to buy Bitcoin amid the current market crash
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Mark Cuban, a prominent investor and a Shark Tank co-host, has cautiously endorsed Bitcoin as a good investment now that the stock market is crashing.

    "BTC is the better buy right now"

    Several hours ago, investor and crypto proponent Cuban began a discussion on his X account by publishing a tweet about the current stock market heavy decline. He assumed that now companies may begin to buy back their own stock at cheap prices.

    One of the commentators responded to that, exclaiming: “Bullish.” Cuban replied that eventually these buy backs will likely take place but so far, he named the world’s flagship cryptocurrency as the best asset to buy in the current market conditions: “You will eventually be right. But btc is probably a better buy right now.” This could be a hint that companies should follow the example of Michael Saylor’s Strategy and start accumulating Bitcoin with their spare cash. Metaplanet in Japan is already following Strategy’s playbook.

    Some other X users responded to Cuban, supporting his idea of cryptocurrency as a good investment: “I dumped stock before the bloodbath and bought crypto. I’ll buy back in cheap to the market,” one of them said.

    Cuban considers issuing a meme coin

    At the start of the year, Mark Cuban, perhaps jestingly, tweeted that he was considering launching his own meme cryptocurrency. That happened soon after US President Donald Trump and his wife launched their meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA.

    Cuban tweeted that he might launch his own meme coin but there would be a nuance to it – he would send all the revenues from his coin sales to the US Treasury to help reduce the $36 trillion US national debt. It’s full size now has reached a mind-blowing $36,217,970,799,609.

    He said that such meme coins as DOGE and SHIB have succeeded because they are “community takeovers.” However, Cuban then also doubled down on his earlier opinion that it is “gambling” and a “game of musical chairs,” warning that the potential buyers of his potential meme coin are likely to “get rekt.”

    Mark Cuban is a well-known fan and holder of Dogecoin. He is the former owner of the Dallas Mavericks baseball team which sold tickets to its games for DOGE and accepted this meme coin as payment for merchandise.

