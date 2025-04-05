Advertisement
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Receives Birthday Wishes: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 5/04/2025 - 11:22
    April 5 marks Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto's stated birthday date
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Receives Birthday Wishes: Details
    Today, April 5, the crypto community pauses to celebrate Bitcoin's mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. According to his P2P Foundation profile, Satoshi listed his birthday as April 5, 1975, which means he would be turning 50 today.

    Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, joined the celebration, writing, "Happy Birthday, Satoshi Nakamoto. The mind that changed the world with Bitcoin."

    Satoshi Nakamoto registered his birthday as April 5, 1975, on his P2P Foundation profile, and this seems to be the only thing known about the Bitcoin founder. Given his privacy preference, it is hard to be sure if this is his actual birthday or one he made up.

    Little is known about the enigmatic Satoshi figure, including his real name and whereabouts, whether he’s still alive, or if it is an individual or even a group. Satoshi’s birthday, like his identity, remains part of the myth. But whether it's symbolic or real, April 5 has become a day to remember the one who started it all.

    Key dates throwback

    Bitcoin’s first block was mined Jan. 3, 2009. Known as the "Genesis Block," Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto created 50 BTC with the move. Bitcoin white paper was released earlier, Oct. 31, 2008.

    Sixteen years later, Bitcoin has grown from a near-worthless curio to one of the world's most valuable assets — an appealing investment for prominent fund managers seeking to protect against inflation. With Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) gaining attention, Wall Street has joined in.

    And the network is stronger than ever, with mining difficulty and hashrate recently reaching new highs. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $83,686, with a current market value of $1.66 trillion. Bitcoin last achieved an all-time high of $109,114 on Jan. 20, 2025.

    On Dec. 13, 2010, Satoshi Nakamoto made his final post on the BitcoinTalk forum.

    Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, sent his last known messages to developers in April 2011, claiming he had "moved on to other things" and that Bitcoin was in "good hands."

