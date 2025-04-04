Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple's Top Lawyer Names Main Barriers to Crypto Adoption

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 19:48
    Ripple's top lawyer has also revealed the rationale behind funding the NCA
    Advertisement
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Names Main Barriers to Crypto Adoption
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent interview with CNBC, Sturt Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, named some of the key barriers to crypto adoption based on the results of a recent survey conducted by the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA). 

    Advertisement

    He has mentioned the lack of education, the negative perception around crypto, and regulatory uncertainty among the key reasons why some people are hesitant to dip their toes into crypto. 

    Ripple's top legal mind has noted that the vast majority of the survey's respondents claimed that crypto had a positive impact on their lives. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Names Main Barriers to Crypto Adoption
    Bitcoin Shockingly Outperforms Nasdaq 100
    SEC Announces Date for Crypto Regulation Roundtable: Details
    Epic 'Marry' Bitcoin Proposal Issued by Strategy's Saylor

    Alderoty claims that a lot of the findings ended up surprising him. For instance, he has noted that more people over the age of 55 own crypto than people under the age of 25. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 87% in Volume, $10 Billion Recorded
    Fri, 04/04/2025 - 09:09
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 87% in Volume, $10 Billion Recorded
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    "Crypto is not just the bros (the crypto bros). Nearly a third of crypto holders are women," he said. 

    As reported by U.Today, the survey, which was also spotlighted by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse earlier this week, revealed that crypto has had a positive impact on the vast majority of buyers. Investing, unsurprisingly, remains the biggest use case, but an unexpectedly high percentage of crypto owners also use the nascent asset for shopping purposes. 

    A $50 million grant 

    It is worth noting that the launch of the NCA was backed by a $50 million grant from Ripple. 

    Alderoty claims that crypto holders were being vilified under the previous administration. At the same time, he has stressed that the non-profit will remain apolitical, meaning that it will not be involved in lobbying efforts. 

    "We felt that it would be important to demystify crypto, make it more accessible, and really amplify the voice of everyday Americans who own crypto," Alderoty said. 

    #Ripple News #Stuart Alderoty

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 18:46
    Bitcoin Shockingly Outperforms Nasdaq 100
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 15:55
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Surprising Crypto Data, Binance to Potentially Delist Multiple Crypto Assets, Fidelity's Solana ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple's Top Lawyer Names Main Barriers to Crypto Adoption
    Bitcoin Shockingly Outperforms Nasdaq 100
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Surprising Crypto Data, Binance to Potentially Delist Multiple Crypto Assets, Fidelity's Solana ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD