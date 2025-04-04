Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 11:46
    Can price of Bitcoin (BTC) accumulate enough strength for midterm rise?
    The crypto market is mainly neutral today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is bullish. If bulls keep controlling the initiative, there is a chance to see a test of the $86,000 mark by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $85,595. 

    If its breakout occurs, traders may witness an ongoing upward move to the $88,000 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is less clear. The volume keeps falling, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $83,000-$88,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $84,492 at press time.

