Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4

The crypto market is mainly neutral today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is bullish. If bulls keep controlling the initiative, there is a chance to see a test of the $86,000 mark by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $85,595.

If its breakout occurs, traders may witness an ongoing upward move to the $88,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is less clear. The volume keeps falling, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $83,000-$88,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $84,492 at press time.