83% of SHIB Addresses Still in Loss: Here's What It Means

According to IntoTheBlock data, a significant 82.96% of SHIB addresses are “out of the money,” meaning the current token price is below the average price at which those addresses acquired their holdings. Only 14.97% of addresses are currently profitable.

Despite this bearish tilt, 147.41 trillion SHIB remain in profit at today’s prices — a reminder of the token’s volatile nature and its wide distribution across price entry points.

SHIB burns still low

The Shiba Inu community’s well-known burn strategy has also seen fluctuation. In a recent update, 15,239,220.91 SHIB were burned, bringing the total removed from circulation to 819 million.

However, this latest burn marks a notable drop, as the burn rate has declined by 60.65%.

The slowdown follows a surprising surge just a day earlier, when the burn rate jumped by over 12,000% after more than 110 million SHIB were destroyed. These sharp swings in burn activity may reflect shifts in community coordination or broader market sentiment.

Shibarium hits 1 billion transactions

On a more optimistic note, Shibarium — the Layer-2 blockchain solution for SHIB — has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 1 billion transactions.

According to data from ShibariumScan, the network processed 4 million transactions in the past 24 hours alone, signaling robust activity.

The total number of blocks has crossed 10.2 million, and active addresses have reached nearly 194 million. These metrics point to growing adoption of Shibarium, offering a counterbalance to the market challenges SHIB holders currently face.