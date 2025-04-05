Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    83% of SHIB Addresses Still in Loss: Here's What It Means

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 5/04/2025 - 15:15
    Will SHIB price reverse trend?
    Advertisement
    83% of SHIB Addresses Still in Loss: Here's What It Means
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, a significant 82.96% of SHIB addresses are “out of the money,” meaning the current token price is below the average price at which those addresses acquired their holdings. Only 14.97% of addresses are currently profitable.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Despite this bearish tilt, 147.41 trillion SHIB remain in profit at today’s prices — a reminder of the token’s volatile nature and its wide distribution across price entry points.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    SHIB burns still low

    The Shiba Inu community’s well-known burn strategy has also seen fluctuation. In a recent update, 15,239,220.91 SHIB were burned, bringing the total removed from circulation to 819 million.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Receives Birthday Wishes: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Is Better Buy Right Now: Billionaire Mark Cuban
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: This Crash Wipes Out Millions of Fake Assets, Buy Bitcoin
    Solana (SOL) to Lose Triple Digits? XRP Ready for Massive Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in Uptrend — For Now

    However, this latest burn marks a notable drop, as the burn rate has declined by 60.65%.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu Burns Over 15 Million SHIB Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath
    Thu, 04/03/2025 - 20:38
    Shiba Inu Burns Over 15 Million SHIB Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath
    Caroline AmosunCaroline Amosun

    The slowdown follows a surprising surge just a day earlier, when the burn rate jumped by over 12,000% after more than 110 million SHIB were destroyed. These sharp swings in burn activity may reflect shifts in community coordination or broader market sentiment.

    Shibarium hits 1 billion transactions

    On a more optimistic note, Shibarium — the Layer-2 blockchain solution for SHIB — has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 1 billion transactions.

    According to data from ShibariumScan, the network processed 4 million transactions in the past 24 hours alone, signaling robust activity.

    The total number of blocks has crossed 10.2 million, and active addresses have reached nearly 194 million. These metrics point to growing adoption of Shibarium, offering a counterbalance to the market challenges SHIB holders currently face.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 5, 2025 - 15:00
    31.83 Trillion Shiba Inu Making Money, but There's Catch
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 5, 2025 - 14:45
    Coinbase CEO Reacts to SEC’s Stablecoin Regulatory Clarity
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    83% of SHIB Addresses Still in Loss: Here's What It Means
    31.83 Trillion Shiba Inu Making Money, but There's Catch
    Coinbase CEO Reacts to SEC’s Stablecoin Regulatory Clarity
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD