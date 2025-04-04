Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin to Hit All-Time High in 2025, Predicts Anthony Pompliano

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 14:06
    Anthony Pompliano issues epic Bitcoin all-time-high prediction
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin to Hit All-Time High in 2025, Predicts Anthony Pompliano
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It is the kind of week where Bitcoin (BTC) dips below a crucial price point, being dragged down by stocks, and the usual market panic sets in — leveraged positions getting wiped out, half a billion in liquidations at least, and the typical chaos. 

    Advertisement

    The immediate trigger this time was new tariffs, always a political curveball that rattles the markets for a bit. But here is the thing: popular expert Anthony Pompliano believes Bitcoin and stocks will bounce back, hitting new all-time highs before 2025 is over.

    Related
    'Max Pain' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Revealed
    Fri, 04/04/2025 - 11:53
    'Max Pain' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Revealed
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    XRP Loses 65% in Transaction Volume: What Happened?
    2 Key XRP Price Scenarios Right Now by Bollinger Bands
    Coinbase Drops Major XRP Update: Details
    Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Rapidly Adds $2,000, Soaring to $84,600

    It will not be smooth sailing, though. Trade wars have a long tail, and every retaliatory move or offhand comment from policymakers keeps volatility high. Just today, China announced counter-tariffs against the U.S. worth 34%. 

    Advertisement

    With the market already jittery, Bitcoin's "safe haven" status is under scrutiny, and its collision with the stock market seems as strong as ever. For justice though, gold itself felt the sell pressure in recent days.

    Short-term? Not great. Bitcoin might dip to around $76,000-$78,000 in the near future, according to BitMex founder Arthur Hayes, for example.

    Only hope

    The only hope is that markets have short memories, and the same forces dragging prices down — tariffs, Fed uncertainty, geopolitical tension — could quickly turn into tailwinds. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4
    Fri, 04/04/2025 - 11:46
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    The all-time high of $109,114 from January might seem far away right now, but Pompliano’s bet is not on ignoring the chaos; it is about betting that the chaos will burn out eventually. And when it does, the climb back up tends to happen faster than anyone expects.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Price

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 14:00
    XRP Loses 65% in Transaction Volume: What Happened?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 13:52
    XRP Breaking Down From Head-and-Shoulders Pattern, Risks Falling to $1.30
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    CoinFerenceX: The First Decentralized Web3 Event Set to Revolutionize the Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    CoinFerenceX: The First Decentralized Web3 Event Set to Revolutionize the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin to Hit All-Time High in 2025, Predicts Anthony Pompliano
    XRP Loses 65% in Transaction Volume: What Happened?
    XRP Breaking Down From Head-and-Shoulders Pattern, Risks Falling to $1.30
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD