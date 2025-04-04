Bitcoin to Hit All-Time High in 2025, Predicts Anthony Pompliano

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It is the kind of week where Bitcoin (BTC) dips below a crucial price point, being dragged down by stocks, and the usual market panic sets in — leveraged positions getting wiped out, half a billion in liquidations at least, and the typical chaos.

The immediate trigger this time was new tariffs, always a political curveball that rattles the markets for a bit. But here is the thing: popular expert Anthony Pompliano believes Bitcoin and stocks will bounce back, hitting new all-time highs before 2025 is over.

It will not be smooth sailing, though. Trade wars have a long tail, and every retaliatory move or offhand comment from policymakers keeps volatility high. Just today, China announced counter-tariffs against the U.S. worth 34%.

With the market already jittery, Bitcoin's "safe haven" status is under scrutiny, and its collision with the stock market seems as strong as ever. For justice though, gold itself felt the sell pressure in recent days.

Stocks and bitcoin will likely be at all-time highs again before the end of the year.



All this noise will quickly be forgotten. — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) April 3, 2025

Short-term? Not great. Bitcoin might dip to around $76,000-$78,000 in the near future, according to BitMex founder Arthur Hayes, for example.

Only hope

The only hope is that markets have short memories, and the same forces dragging prices down — tariffs, Fed uncertainty, geopolitical tension — could quickly turn into tailwinds.

The all-time high of $109,114 from January might seem far away right now, but Pompliano’s bet is not on ignoring the chaos; it is about betting that the chaos will burn out eventually. And when it does, the climb back up tends to happen faster than anyone expects.