Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    2 Key XRP Price Scenarios Right Now by Bollinger Bands

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 12:05
    Next big XRP move coming, reveal Bollinger Bands
    Advertisement
    2 Key XRP Price Scenarios Right Now by Bollinger Bands
    Cover image via trello.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There is a quiet tension in XRP’s price action right now because something’s about to happen — but the direction is not obvious yet. The Bollinger Bands, popular volatility indicator, are sketching out two very different possibilities, and which one plays out depends entirely on whether the weekly or daily chart takes the lead.

    Advertisement

    On the bigger picture, the weekly chart’s lower Bollinger Band sits at $1.696, a level that, if hit, would mean XRP has given into the broader market’s fatigue, slipping into a phase where support gets tested and weak hands get shaken out.

     

    Related
    Coinbase Drops Major XRP Update: Details
    Fri, 04/04/2025 - 09:48
    Coinbase Drops Major XRP Update: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    2 Key XRP Price Scenarios Right Now by Bollinger Bands
    Coinbase Drops Major XRP Update: Details
    Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Rapidly Adds $2,000, Soaring to $84,600
    Ripple CEO Teases Approaching Major Ripple Event in June

    It would not be a crash, necessarily, just a slow grind downward, the kind that makes people wonder if the coin has lost its momentum. But that is only one way this could go.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Because over on the daily chart, things look a little less grim. The middle Bollinger Band is stretching at $2.275, and if XRP can accumulate the energy to push up there, it would suggest that the recent sideways movement was just a pause, not a prelude to a drop. It would not be a moonshot — just a steady climb back into a more comfortable range.

    What is interesting here is not just the two possible outcomes but the fact that the bands themselves are tightening, that classic squeeze that usually means a bigger move is coming. 

    Related
    XRP, ADA, and LINK Get Nod from NBA Legend
    Fri, 04/04/2025 - 07:22
    XRP, ADA, and LINK Get Nod from NBA Legend
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The question is not if XRP will break out of this — it is which way. A drop to $1.696 would confirm the bears are in control, at least for now. A rally to $2.275, though, and suddenly the bulls have room to breathe again.

    For anyone watching XRP right now, the playbook is simple: watch those bands, watch the volume, and do not assume anything until the chart picks a side. 

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Apr 4, 2025 - 11:56
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for April 4
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 11:53
    'Max Pain' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Revealed
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    CoinFerenceX: The First Decentralized Web3 Event Set to Revolutionize the Industry
    BuyNumber Supports Crypto Payments for Buying Virtual Numbers
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    CoinFerenceX: The First Decentralized Web3 Event Set to Revolutionize the Industry
    BuyNumber Supports Crypto Payments for Buying Virtual Numbers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    2 Key XRP Price Scenarios Right Now by Bollinger Bands
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for April 4
    'Max Pain' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Revealed
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD