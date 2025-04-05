Advertisement
    31.83 Trillion Shiba Inu Making Money, but There's Catch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 5/04/2025 - 15:00
    Shiba Inu profitability in spotlight, over 31 trillion SHIB is in money
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been experiencing price fluctuations and has found it difficult to sustain major support amid a market rout in Q1. Despite the volatility, 31.83 trillion SHIB are "in the money." According to data from IntoTheBlock, this represents 42.83% of the total tokens in circulation.

    Shiba Inu and long road to full recovery

    The surge in the number of addresses in profit spells many good omens for the protocol. It hints that the ecosystem has continued to thrive despite the ongoing volatility with the dog-themed meme coin.

    As of this writing, SHIB was changing hands at $0.00001233, a significant 2.45% increase in the last 24 hours.

    Although market participants remain skeptical of sustained growth, the uptick could catalyze renewed investor interest. SHIB's trading volume has declined 21.24% to $192.59 million.

    However, the catch, hinging on rekindling of interest in SHIB, is critical to attaining new price levels, as the current market outlook shows investors pulling back. Trading volume has to shift into the green as more funds are committed to the asset to sustain the gains recorded.

    With the looming uncertainty in the broader financial market, some investors might consider investing in SHIB. This development could help boost the price of SHIB further.

    Meanwhile, 42.26 trillion SHIB are currently "out of the money," representing 56.27%. As for tokens "at the money," or breakeven point, this equals 1.01 trillion SHIB or 1.35%.

    Article image
    SHIB In/Out of the Money Chart. Source: IntoTheBlock

    Deflationary push and investor sentiment

    In the broader Shiba Inu ecosystem, some investors have committed about 8.9 trillion SHIB to SHIB’s future open interest. This volume, valued at approximately $110 million, signals the confidence of holders in the prospect of SHIB to rise.

    Additionally, the community has recently fueled SHIB’s unrelenting deflationary moves by incinerating over 15 million SHIB tokens. The move is part of the ongoing efforts to reduce circulating supply, which may fuel a price increase in value in the long term.

    #Shiba Inu

