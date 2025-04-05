Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CEO Reacts to SEC’s Stablecoin Regulatory Clarity

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 5/04/2025 - 14:45
    Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong reacts to SEC's recent clarification on stablecoins
    Advertisement
    Coinbase CEO Reacts to SEC’s Stablecoin Regulatory Clarity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a pivotal move for the crypto industry, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued guidance on stablecoins, bringing fresh clarity to a fast-growing segment of the digital asset market.

    Advertisement

    The SEC's Division of Corporation Finance issued a statement on Friday as part of efforts to provide greater clarity on the application of the federal securities laws to cryptocurrencies, providing its views on the "stablecoin" asset class.

    Stablecoins in the context of the statement are those that are designed to maintain a stable value relative to USD and can be redeemed for USD on a one-for-one basis. They are backed by assets held in a reserve considered low-risk and readily liquid with a USD value that meets or exceeds the redemption value of the stablecoins in circulation. It refers to this as "Covered Stablecoins."

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Receives Birthday Wishes: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Is Better Buy Right Now: Billionaire Mark Cuban
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: This Crash Wipes Out Millions of Fake Assets, Buy Bitcoin
    Solana (SOL) to Lose Triple Digits? XRP Ready for Massive Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in Uptrend — For Now

    Related
    Coinbase CEO Explains Why They Got 'Huge Win' Against SEC
    Thu, 03/28/2024 - 09:36
    Coinbase CEO Explains Why They Got 'Huge Win' Against SEC
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    "It is the Division’s view that the offer and sale of Covered Stablecoins, in the manner and under the circumstances described in this statement, do not involve the offer and sale of securities," according to the SEC.

    Coinbase CEO reacts

    Reacting to SEC's latest move, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on X, saying, "Very helpful clarification." The SEC's clarification comes as the stablecoin sector of crypto grows in anticipation of crypto legislation this year that might focus on stablecoins.

    Related
    Coinbase CEO Says SEC Commissioner Is ‘Failure’
    Mon, 12/09/2024 - 07:36
    Coinbase CEO Says SEC Commissioner Is ‘Failure’
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, the SEC’s definition of a covered stablecoin prohibits the issuer from paying interest to the user because doing so would subject the issuer to securities laws.

    That’s a topic the Coinbase co-founder hopes will be addressed. On CNBC earlier this week, Armstrong expressed his concern about the idea that consumers cannot earn interest on stablecoins.

    In a tweet this week, Armstrong stated that U.S. stablecoin legislation should allow consumers to earn interest through stablecoins, and the interest earned from reserve assets should be paid directly to stablecoin holders. While the technology already exists, the law has not caught up, and stablecoins currently cannot enjoy the exemption that securities laws allow issuers to pay interest to users.

    #Brian Armstrong

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 5, 2025 - 14:18
    Major Shibarium Block Milestone in View
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 5, 2025 - 14:00
    Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Reaches $293 Million as Adoption Grows
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Reacts to SEC’s Stablecoin Regulatory Clarity
    Major Shibarium Block Milestone in View
    Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Reaches $293 Million as Adoption Grows
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD