    Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Reaches $293 Million as Adoption Grows

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 5/04/2025 - 14:00
    Ripple USD stablecoin RLUSD continues to gain traction
    Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Reaches $293 Million as Adoption Grows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Ripple USD stablecoin, RLUSD, has surpassed $293 million in market capitalization, marking unprecedented adoption since its launch in mid-December 2024. According to CoinMarketCap, the RLUSD market is presently valued at $293 million, with a trading volume of $36.12 million in the last 24 hours.

    At April's start, Ripple announced that Ripple USD (RLUSD) has been integrated into its flagship payments solution, Ripple Payments, further driving enterprise utility and demand for the asset. Unlike many stablecoins, which are targeted for retail use, RLUSD has a built-in global enterprise utility that improves the speed and efficiency of cross-border transfers, making it useful for Ripple payments.

    RLUSD continues to gain traction, being used for several use cases, including use as collateral in both crypto and TradFi trading markets, while also securing new exchange listings continually. The stablecoin has surpassed $10 billion in trading since its launch, demonstrating its demand.

    Ripple expanding RLUSD adoption

    Ripple continues to collaborate with top-tier partners around the world to make RLUSD globally available. In addition to being available on various platforms such as LMAX Digital, Zero Hash, Bitstamp and Bullish, RLUSD recently scored a listing on Kraken, one of the world’s longest-standing crypto exchanges.

    In the most recent move, Ripple revealed that it is teaming up with Mercy Corps Ventures and DIVA Donate to pilot blockchain-powered aid in Kenya.

    The pilot project will use blockchain technology to deliver financial support in the form of Ripple USD (RLUSD) to pastoral communities in Kenya affected by drought. The pilot employs a data-driven approach to proactive drought relief, utilizing RLUSD on Ethereum as the payout token in conjunction with smart contracts; in this case, RLUSD will be sent to Kenyan pastoralists once drought triggers are detected via the satellite.

