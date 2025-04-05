Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 5/04/2025 - 12:45
    Can traders expect bull run from DOGE next week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of most of the coins are rising at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE has gained a lot of value today, going up by 5.54%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is on the way to the local resistance of $0.1716. If bulls' pressure continues, there is a chance of a test of the $0.1730-$0.1750 area soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is far from the key levels. In this case, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of yesterday's bar peak.

    If it happens above $0.1730, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.18 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, sideways trading remains the more likely scenario. The volume is low, which means neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. All in all, traders may witness consolidation in the range of $0.1650-$0.1850 within the next days.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1702 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

