Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 5/04/2025 - 13:00
    Can rate of XRP keep growing until end of week?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for April 5
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The weekend has started with the growth of most cryptocurrencies, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has gone up by 5.74% over the past 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the formed resistance of $2.1705. However, if the daily bar closes around it or above, the growth may lead to a test of the $2.20 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the level of $2.2267. While the rate is below it, there is still a chance to see a price drop.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for April 4
    Fri, 04/04/2025 - 10:55
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for April 4
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    But, if the candle fixes above the aforementioned mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $2.30-$2.40 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating. The low volume confirms that neither side is ready for a sharp move. In this regard, sideways trading in the area of $2.10-$2.30 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $2.17 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Apr 5, 2025 - 12:45
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 5
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Apr 5, 2025 - 12:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) in 'Make or Break' Mode as BlackRock Buys Dip
    News
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for April 5
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 5
    Bitcoin (BTC) in 'Make or Break' Mode as BlackRock Buys Dip
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD