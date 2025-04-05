XRP Price Prediction for April 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with the growth of most cryptocurrencies, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has gone up by 5.74% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the formed resistance of $2.1705. However, if the daily bar closes around it or above, the growth may lead to a test of the $2.20 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the level of $2.2267. While the rate is below it, there is still a chance to see a price drop.

But, if the candle fixes above the aforementioned mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $2.30-$2.40 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating. The low volume confirms that neither side is ready for a sharp move. In this regard, sideways trading in the area of $2.10-$2.30 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $2.17 at press time.