John Lennon’s Son Makes BTC Statement, SHIB at $0.01 Bet Still Valid for David Gokhshtein, Important XRP vs. BTC Signal Emerges: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day.

John Lennon's son makes unexpected Bitcoin (BTC) statement

Sean Lennon , American singer and son of The Beatles' legend John Lennon, recently commented on Stacy Herbert’s post regarding USD and Bitcoin, making an unexpected statement about the largest cryptocurrency. Herbert shared a joke tweet with a picture, in which USD currency, being an old system, is represented by U.S. President Biden represented, and BTC, as a new system, by El Salvador's President Bukele. In the following tweet, she stated: “It is sad but true…entropy cannot be reversed for the poor old dollar now,” to which Lennon replied that, at this point, only Bitcoin can save us all. It has long been known that Sean Lennon is a crypto enthusiast and can even be called a Bitcoin maximalist. Lennon's views on the future of the new digital economy often resemble those of Michael Saylor, who is known for having an extremely positive vision of BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) at $0.01 bet remains in force for David Gokhshtein

In a recent tweet, prominent crypto influencer and founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein reassured his followers that his “SHIB to $0.01” bet is still valid, while the crypto space is abuzz with Balaji Srinivasan's $1 million Bitcoin price prediction. As previously reported by U.Today, Gokhshtein promised that he would delete his Twitter account with 700,000 followers when SHIB's price reaches $0.01 per token. In the event of the dog-themed asset hitting this price mark, its capitalization would be almost $5.9 trillion, equal to the value of Apple, Microsoft and Google combined. However, it does not seem that SHIB will reach the aforementioned price level in the near future, with the meme token currently changing hands at $0.0000109, per CoinMarketCap.

XRP price jumps 10%, important XRP vs. Bitcoin signal emerges

Yesterday, XRP saw its price spike by 10%, outperforming the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The sudden recovery occurred at the same time, with XRP bottoming out on its BTC chart. After struggling for several weeks, XRP suddenly demonstrated a strong performance in its Bitcoin pairing after hitting a low of $0.0000134 on March 20. According to the RSI indicator, the XRP/BTC recovery trend might continue in the very short term. This suggests that XRP could continue to gain strength against Bitcoin in the coming days. Meanwhile, the XRP community is awaiting summary judgment from Judge Torres. As predicted by Fox Business correspondent Eleanor Terrett, there are three possible outcomes: she could side with Ripple, she could side with the SEC, or she could decide the case should go to trial.

Bitcoiner Max Keiser doubles down on $220,000 BTC price prediction: details