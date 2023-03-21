XRP Price Jumps 10%, Important XRP vs. Bitcoin Signal Emerges

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The price of XRP suddenly jumped 10% to outperform the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP is outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum in daily gains, as these are up 0.62% and 2.87%, respectively.

Bitrue hourly chart for XRP pic.twitter.com/xV3gXZtbhT — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) March 21, 2023

At the time of writing, XRP was up 11% in the last 24 hours at $0.424. In the last few hours, XRP has gained over 8%.

The sharp recovery coincides with XRP bottoming out on its BTC chart. After weeks of underperformance, XRP suddenly gained strength in its Bitcoin pairing after reaching lows of $0.0000134 on March 20. XRP is currently up 13% against Bitcoin.

Per the RSI indicator, the XRP/BTC recovery trend might continue in the very short term. This implies that XRP could continue to gain strength against Bitcoin in the coming days.

Predictions in Ripple lawsuit

Fox Business correspondent Eleanor Terrett predicts three outcomes for summary judgment in the Ripple-SEC case. "For those not in the XRP community: If Judge Torres comes back with a decision on summary judgment in the Ripple case this week, one of three things could happen: She could side with Ripple, she could side with the SEC, or she could decide the case should go to trial," Terrett tweeted.

CryptoLaw founder John Deaton predicts that Judge Torres will rule in favor of Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

I predicted over a year ago that Judge Torres will rule in favor of @bgarlinghouse and @chrislarsensf. I believe Judge Torres will rule that no reasonable jury could conclude that the two executives were reckless in not knowing #XRP was a security when the SEC itself didn’t. 👇 https://t.co/BG2ByllHRI — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) March 20, 2023

He believes that Judge Torres will rule that no reasonable jury could conclude that the two executives were reckless in not knowing XRP was a security when the SEC itself did not.

In the latest developments in the lawsuit, Ripple defendants have offered the ruling of Judge Michael Wiles in the Voyager bankruptcy case, which rejected the SEC's objections in further support of its fair notice defense.