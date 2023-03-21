Bitcoiner Max Keiser Doubles Down on $220,000 BTC Price Prediction: Details

Max Keiser, a pro-Bitcoin advocate and crypto podcaster, continues to stick to his $220,000 Bitcoin price prediction. The Bitcoin proponent has mentioned such a forecast several times in the past year and now this year.
In a new tweet, Keiser predicts $220,000 BTC price will come in a flash, and then the real bull market will begin.
$220,000 will come in a flash and then the REAL BULL MARKET STARTS! https://t.co/MONL1qAV3n— Max Keiser, sr. bitcoin advisor to Pres. Bukele (@maxkeiser) March 21, 2023
The Bitcoiner was responding to a Twitter user who stated, "They're making the perfect environment for Bitcoin to go parabolic, that's for sure," referring to reports that the Treasury and Fed will need $17 trillion to guarantee bank deposits.
Keiser stated earlier that Bitcoin often thrives on chaos, as it surpasses the $28,000 mark.
Turmoil in the banking sector, hotter-than-expected inflation figures and fresh optimism for a dovish Federal Reserve pushed Bitcoin to levels not seen in about nine months.
The biggest cryptocurrency has increased by nearly 25% since March 8, when the first indications of instability around Silicon Valley Bank initially surfaced. That bank has since collapsed, causing unrest among other lenders.
Bitcoin has surpassed $28,000, its highest since June of last year, and is trading at around $28,164 at press time. Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin has increased by almost 70%.
Former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan shocked the cryptocurrency community over the weekend with his Bitcoin wager.
Srinivasan made a $1 million bet that the Bitcoin price would reach $1 million in just 90 days, implying a 3,600% increase in the Bitcoin price by June 16, citing the fact that hyperinflation is happening so fast.