Shiba Inu (SHIB) at $0.01 Bet Remains in Force for David Gokhshtein

Tue, 03/21/2023 - 11:55
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
SHIB reaching $0.01 is still enough for David Gokhshtein to delete his Twitter account
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Crypto enthusiast and media personality David Gokhshtein has reassured everyone that his bet on the price of the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, remains valid amid the recent hype over Balaji Srinivasan's $1 million Bitcoin wager. As a reminder, this includes Gokhshtein's promise to delete his Twitter account with 700,000 followers when SHIB's price reaches $0.01 per token.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Accepted by Swiss-Based Mobile Internet Provider via This Partnership

However, it is unlikely that such prospects for the Shiba Inu token in the near term can be seriously assessed, given that the price is now $0.0000105 per token. With the current volume of tokens in circulation equal to 589.5 trillion SHIB and a price of $0.01, the crypto asset's capitalization would be almost $5.9 trillion, equal to the value of Apple, Microsoft and Google combined. Nevertheless, Gokhshtein himself also realizes this fact.

Related
“Black Swan” Author Ridicules $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction

Anyway, if the same Balaji Srinivasan is willing to bet millions of dollars on a six-figure Bitcoin price, why can't SHIB cut a few zeroes from its value? The only thing is that it might be needed to burn another 40% of the original Shiba Inu supply, on top of the ones already in a "dead address." Also, the required SHIB price will definitely need record hyperinflation and an unprecedented global financial crisis.

article image
