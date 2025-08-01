Advertisement
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Returns With $35 Million BTC Transfer After 12.4 years

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 19:58
    Old-time Bitcoin whale returns to market with over 127,046.7% BTC gains
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Returns With $35 Million BTC Transfer After 12.4 years
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Amid the massive shift in broad market sentiment witnessed over the past days, an unusual move has been spotted within the Bitcoin ecosystem as data from on-chain tracking platform Whale Alert reveals the awakening of a dormant Bitcoin wallet.

    According to data provided by the source, a large Bitcoin wallet address carrying up to 306 BTC worth a massive $35,165,442 has been reactivated after 12.4 years of dormancy, sparking reactions across the crypto community.

    The major event has sparked discussions among market participants, as dormant addresses holding significant amounts of crypto tokens, have often made highlights, as they are considered early adopters of the most renowned cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

    While the asset has gained massive traction over the decade of years it has been existing, market watchers are often curious about reasons behind such long periods of inactivity on a high-yield asset like Bitcoin.

    While several cases of notable dormancy like this have been spotted multiple times, the reason behind such inactivity is often traced to willful decisions to hold the asset long term, misplaced passkeys, or possibly forgotten wallets.

    Ancient whale stuns with 127,046.7% BTC gains

    Although the reason behind the whale’s sudden awakening remains uncertain, the move suggests reignited interest from a Bitcoin OG or an early adopter.

    While historical data shows that Bitcoin was trading at around $90 at the time the Bitcoin stash was initially acquired, the asset is now worth over $35 million, marking a massive surge of 127,046.7% in the whale’s BTC gains.

    While the crypto community has continued to break major grounds over the past months, the market has seen Bitcoin whales that have been long dormant see awakenings after long periods of inactivity, suggesting that the OGs are coming back amid reignited interest in the leading cryptocurrency.

    While these moves have fueled an increase in the asset’s on-chain engagements, the asset has retained investor’s confidence despite recurring market downturns. Notably, institutions like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and many others are relentlessly doubling down on the asset regardless of the crypto market situation, emerging as the largest Bitcoin holding firm.

    Metaplanet's aggressive Bitcoin accumulation have also caught the attention of the crypto community, triggering optimism for a notable resurgence in the price of the token in the near term.

