Advertisement
AD

    It's Over? Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DOGE Eye Dramatic Dominance Drop

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    SHIB and PEPE hype over? Meme coins face major metric decline signals CryptoQuant CEO
    Thu, 20/06/2024 - 10:20
    It's Over? Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DOGE Eye Dramatic Dominance Drop
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of CryptoQuant, highlighted a significant shift on the market. According to Ju, the dominance of meme coins on the altcoin market is waning, suggesting a transition from speculative gambling to a more fundamentally driven approach reminiscent of earlier market phases.

    Advertisement

    This shift could mark the end of the meme coin craze that has gripped investors for the past few months.

    Related
    Thu, 06/20/2024 - 08:08
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Crypto Warning Aimed at Big Investors and Companies by SHIB Team
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    It's Over? Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DOGE Eye Dramatic Dominance Drop
    It's Over? Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DOGE Eye Dramatic Dominance Drop
    Ripple’s Top Lawyer Has Questions After SEC’s Ethereum U-Turn
    Ethereum (ETH) to Start Gaining Some Strength, Is XRP Finally in Uptrend? Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Still Hit $0.00002: Here's How
    This Could Be "Rocket Fuel" For XRP and Cardano (ADA)

    Ju clarified that his bearish stance is specific to meme coins, not Bitcoin. He remains long-term bullish on BTC, suggesting that while the hype around meme coins may be fading, fundamental assets like Bitcoin continue to hold strong investment potential. This distinction is crucial, as it indicates broader market sentiment that seeks intrinsic value over speculative ventures.

    It can be argued that meme coins act as leveraged plays on their parent chains. For example, tokens such as WIF and BONK are linked to Solana (SOL), while Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE are linked to Ethereum (ETH). Such assets often experience volatile price movements that reflect broader market trends, but with amplified effects.

    Related
    Wed, 06/19/2024 - 10:24
    Dogecoin (DOGE) 'Very Bullish,' Recent Report Says; What About SHIB?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    However, the flow of capital into financial markets typically sees funds move from less risky assets to more speculative ones. This cycle often leads to inflated valuations for meme coins, followed by significant capital withdrawals, causing market-wide downturns.

    The decline of meme coins' dominance may signal the maturation of the market, where investors are beginning to prioritize assets with strong fundamentals over high-risk, high-reward plays.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image 'Bitcoin Trader Fatigue' on Display as Price Awaits Epic Breakout
    Jun 20, 2024 - 10:15
    'Bitcoin Trader Fatigue' on Display as Price Awaits Epic Breakout
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Binance Sends Massive $240 Million Bitcoin to Unknown Wallet: What's Happening?
    Jun 20, 2024 - 10:15
    Binance Sends Massive $240 Million Bitcoin to Unknown Wallet: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Major Bitcoin Whale Buys $395 Million Worth of BTC After Recent Price Drop
    Jun 20, 2024 - 10:15
    Major Bitcoin Whale Buys $395 Million Worth of BTC After Recent Price Drop
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SOL Meme and PolitiFi Colossus, Solciety Raises $300k in Under 48 Hours
    Qubic and Bored Ape Yacht Club Host Exclusive Crypto Event in Seoul
    Zeek, a New Decentralized Social Collaboration Network, Raises USD 3M Seed Funding To Reinvent Social Reputation In Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    It's Over? Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DOGE Eye Dramatic Dominance Drop
    'Bitcoin Trader Fatigue' on Display as Price Awaits Epic Breakout
    Binance Sends Massive $240 Million Bitcoin to Unknown Wallet: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD