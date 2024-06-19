Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) 'Very Bullish,' Recent Report Says; What About SHIB?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recent report shows that DOGE is currently in 'very bullish' position, according to key metric, but SHIB's stance is even better
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 10:24
    Dogecoin (DOGE) 'Very Bullish,' Recent Report Says; What About SHIB?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    A recent analytics report published by on-chain data company Santiment reveals “very bullish” data for the two largest meme cryptocurrencies – Dogecoin and Shiba Inu – based on the key metric, the MVRV ratio.

    The report says that the lower the MVRV of a cryptocurrency, the higher the chance it has of enjoying a short-term price bounce in the future. Aside from DOGE and SHIB, the report mentions several other top 10 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin and several altcoins.

    DOGE, SHIB, ADA: "Very bullish"

    In a recently published tweet, Santiment revealed the recent 30-day MVRV (Market Capitalization by the Realized Capitalization) of seven of the top ten cryptocurrencies. This index shows to what degree a cryptocurrency is undervalued or overvalued.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Owned by Major VR Gaming Platform
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Owned by Major VR Gaming Platform
    Bitcoin (BTC) Receives Critical Hit, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Catastrophe Mode, Can Lose $0.00001 Again, XRP Stronger Than It Should Be
    Top Trader: Bitcoin Facing "Do or Die" Moment
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow

    According to the recent data, the MVRV of DOGE and ADA is very low (-16.7% for Dogecoin and -12.6% for Cardano), which basically means “very bullish,” the report says. These two coins have the highest chance of seeing a short-term rise.

    As for the rest of the cryptocurrencies on this list, Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Toncoin, the readings are “mildly bullish” and “neutral.”

    When a commentator, apparently a SHIB fan, asked what reading here has Shiba Inu, Santiment responded: “-19.1%, lowest among these large caps.” This indicates that SHIB’s stance at the moment is even more bullish than for DOGE and ADA.

    SHIB burns on rise

    Shibburn tracking platform has published an update to show that the Shiba Inu burn rate has staged a modest increase of 44.67%, while the SHIB community has managed to decrease the circulating amount of Shiba Inu by 17,259,834 meme coins in total.

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 14:24
    Shytoshi Kusama Hits Big Milestone on X, SHIB Army Delighted
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Among the seven burn transactions registered by Shibburn, the three largest ones carried 11,176,306; 5,000,000 and 1,000,000 SHIB. All three of these transactions were conducted from the same anonymous blockchain wallet.

    On Tuesday, this metric demonstrated a much bigger increase, rising by a whopping 12,847%. The current burn rate drop over the past 24 hours coincided with SHIB’s attempt to recover by more than 5% after the massive 11% drop witnessed on Monday.

    At the time of this writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00001855.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 4.28% in Unusual Price Recovery Stunt
    Jun 19, 2024 - 10:18
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 4.28% in Unusual Price Recovery Stunt
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Mysterious 100 Million DOGE Transfer Hits Robinhood as DOGE Price Recovers
    Jun 19, 2024 - 10:18
    Mysterious 100 Million DOGE Transfer Hits Robinhood as DOGE Price Recovers
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Solana to Skyrocket? Key Chart Shared by Analyst
    Jun 19, 2024 - 10:18
    Solana to Skyrocket? Key Chart Shared by Analyst
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Shutter Launches First Threshold Encrypted Mempool for Ethereum-like Networks on Gnosis Chain to Combat US$900M Crypto Trading Problem
    Next Big Thing in Web3 Gaming: Take a look at Meta Masters Guild Games MEMAGX
    Flipster and TON Announce Exciting New Partnership
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) 'Very Bullish,' Recent Report Says; What About SHIB?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 4.28% in Unusual Price Recovery Stunt
    Mysterious 100 Million DOGE Transfer Hits Robinhood as DOGE Price Recovers
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD