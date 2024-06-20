Shiba Inu: Crucial Crypto Warning Aimed at Big Investors and Companies by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu team’s social media marketing expert, Lucie, has taken to her X (formerly widely known as Twitter) account to issue an important warning to large investors in the cryptocurrency market.

Lucie also shared what factor makes her bullish on the SHIB ecosystem and Shibarium.

SHIB warning to corporate investors

Lucie believes that, currently, major investors and companies are looking into “the crypto casino,” rather than into stable and “drama-free” cryptocurrency ecosystems - and by this, she likely meant Shibarium.

The SHIB marketing lead suggested that big investors should be “a little serious,” though she understands that “everyone loves to gamble.”

I seriously don’t know what big investors and companies investing in crypto are doing...



Maybe it's time to look into a drama-free ecosystem that focuses on development and is fully committed to the community, rather than the crypto casino. I get it, everyone loves to gamble,… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO (@LucieSHIB) June 20, 2024

Similar views were recently shared by one of the Dogecoin founders, Billy Markus, who is famous on the X platform as Shibetoshi Nakamoto. In a couple of tweets published recently, he referred to the cryptocurrency market as a “degenerate casino.” Markus shared that he is often asked for his opinion on which coin will go up or down soon, and he tweeted that hardly anybody can seriously predict that.

He believes crypto traders to be gamblers, who make their investments rather randomly without even any approximate knowledge of what moves the prices on the market up or down.

However, as for Lucie of SHIB, she remains more bullish on the SHIB ecosystem and Shibarium “than ever” due to one major factor - “the amount of crypto mess” on her X timeline, according to another recent tweet of hers.

Shytoshi Kusama reaches one million followers on X

As reported by U.Today recently, the mysterious leader of the Shiba Inu team known to the community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama finally reached the goal he set for himself on X this month.

Kusama has hit one million followers on this popular social media platform. This event was largely celebrated by the SHIB community around the world as congratulations flowed to him from endless SHIB fans. Thus, Shytoshi has entered the “crypto elite” of X.

The follower counts of the top crypto influencers, such as the aforementioned DOGE maker Billy Markus, Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor and founder of the Binance exchange CZ, all comprise several million. Kusama’s new milestone has made his influencer position stronger than before and is making his influence go beyond just the SHIB community.