Advertisement
AD

    Major Bitcoin Whale Buys $395 Million Worth of BTC After Recent Price Drop

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    This is the major purchase conducted by the massive whale in 1.5 years
    Thu, 20/06/2024 - 8:19
    Major Bitcoin Whale Buys $395 Million Worth of BTC After Recent Price Drop
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, a whale recently purchased a whopping $395 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC). 

    Advertisement

    The whale purchased $794 million worth of Bitcoin during the 2022 bear market. 

    The whale made more than $1 billion after selling 37,000 ($1.74 billion) at an average price of $46,800 in 2023 and 2024.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple’s Top Lawyer Has Questions After SEC’s Ethereum U-Turn
    Ripple’s Top Lawyer Has Questions After SEC’s Ethereum U-Turn
    Ethereum (ETH) to Start Gaining Some Strength, Is XRP Finally in Uptrend? Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Still Hit $0.00002: Here's How
    This Could Be "Rocket Fuel" For XRP and Cardano (ADA)
    Top Exchange Kraken Discovers “Extremely Critical” Bug

    Related
    Wed, 06/19/2024 - 19:44
    This Could Be "Rocket Fuel" For XRP and Cardano (ADA)
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    This is the first purchase made by the aforementioned whale in 1.5 years. 

    The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $65,722 on the Bitstamp exchange after adding 0.9% over the past 24 hours. 

    Bitcoin fatigue 

    According to cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment, the Bitcoin crowd is currently in a state of fear or disinterest.  

    As noted by the firm, such a level of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) is considered to be "rare" since it seems like the Bitcoin trading community has reached the capitulation stage. 

    The firm has added that such periods of fatigue are usually followed by price bounces. 

    At the same time, it is worth noting that Bitcoin is just 11% away from its current all-time high, meaning that it is far from the bear market territory.   

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image 'Bitcoin Trader Fatigue' on Display as Price Awaits Epic Breakout
    Jun 20, 2024 - 09:45
    'Bitcoin Trader Fatigue' on Display as Price Awaits Epic Breakout
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Binance Sends Massive $240 Million Bitcoin to Unknown Wallet: What's Happening?
    Jun 20, 2024 - 09:45
    Binance Sends Massive $240 Million Bitcoin to Unknown Wallet: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu: Crucial Crypto Warning Aimed at Big Investors and Companies by SHIB Team
    Jun 20, 2024 - 09:45
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Crypto Warning Aimed at Big Investors and Companies by SHIB Team
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SOL Meme and PolitiFi Colossus, Solciety Raises $300k in Under 48 Hours
    Qubic and Bored Ape Yacht Club Host Exclusive Crypto Event in Seoul
    Zeek, a New Decentralized Social Collaboration Network, Raises USD 3M Seed Funding To Reinvent Social Reputation In Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Bitcoin Trader Fatigue' on Display as Price Awaits Epic Breakout
    Binance Sends Massive $240 Million Bitcoin to Unknown Wallet: What's Happening?
    Major Bitcoin Whale Buys $395 Million Worth of BTC After Recent Price Drop
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD