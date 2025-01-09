Advertisement
    io.net, Alpha Network Team up for Better AI App Security

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    io.net, pioneering decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) protocol, shares details of its latest partnership
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 14:52
    io.net, Alpha Network Team up for Better AI App Security
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) for GPU clusters io.net has kickstarted a long-term collaboration with Alpha Network to foster a secure environment for software applications in the segments of AI and Web3.

    Leading DePIN io.net partners with Alpha Network: Details

    According to the official statement by io.net, a new-gen DePIN protocol on Solana (SOL), and Alpha Network, the world’s first decentralized data execution layer for AI, they are undertaking a new collaboration. It will address data security challenges and democratize access to AI infrastructure, enabling developers to create powerful decentralized apps.

    As the world’s first decentralized execution layer for AI, Alpha Network provides private data storage and AI training data for Web3 builders.

    Through combining Alpha Network's advanced data privacy and breach prevention technology with io.net's decentralized GPU network, the partners aim to establish a secure, compliant and high-performance environment for AI and Web3 applications.

    The partnership will leverage io.net's decentralized GPU clusters to establish a privacy-preserving AI training environment.

    Tausif Ahmed, Chief Business Development Officer at io.net, highlighted the importance of this collaboration for secure Web3 growth in various segments:

    Our collaboration with Alpha Network will significantly expand access to decentralized, privacy-compliant AI compute for Web3 builders. Combining Alpha Network's cutting-edge data privacy solutions with io.net’s high-performance decentralized GPU capabilities will create an environment for Web3 innovation to flourish.

    As covered by U.Today previously, io.net recently secured participant status in Dell Technologies' Partners Program.

    Leveraging ZK tech for advanced security in AI and Web3

    Lina Zhang, CEO of Alpha Network is excited by the opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for Web3 and AI synergy in the near future:

    Through partnering with io.net, we are expanding the boundaries of what can be achieved in the field of secure AI and Web3 compute. This will enable users to access state-of-the-art AI infrastructure without sacrificing privacy or security and support the creation of novel decentralized applications fueled by high quality datasets.

    The partnership will enable Alpha Network to securely process sensitive training data without relying on traditional trusted environments. Instead, it can utilize io.net's GPU infrastructure in a decentralized sandbox-free setting, with data confidentiality and security guaranteed through Alpha Networks’s implementation of ZK technology.

    The collaboration marks a substantial step forward in the development of a secure and accessible infrastructure for AI and Web3 applications. As a result, developers, businesses and GPU proprietors will be able to access new opportunities within a decentralized, privacy-first framework.

