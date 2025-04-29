Advertisement
    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Attracts Nearly $1 Billion Worth of Inflows in One Day

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 29/04/2025 - 5:47
    BlackRock's IBIT has raked in $1 billion in just a single
    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Attracts Nearly $1 Billion Worth of Inflows in One Day
    According to recent data provided by SoSoValue, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) attracted $971 million worth of inflows in a single day on Monday. 

    This is the second-largest single-day inflow recorded by IBIT since its inception in January 2024. 

    The massive sum has offset the outflows recorded by other ETF products. The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) was the biggest laggard on Monday, hemorrhaging a total of $226 million. 

    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Attracts Nearly $1 Billion Worth of Inflows in One Day
    The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) were both in the red, recording $87 million and $43 million worth of outflows, respectively. 

    Notably, IBIT was the only ETF in the green. The overall inflows that were recorded on Monday stand at $591 million. 

    SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci claims that Bitcoin is seeing stronger demand after it managed to act as a hedge.  

    "BlackRock has been saying for the last year that many institutions are just watching for evidence that Bitcoin will actually act like a hedge," the American financier said on X. 

    According to Scaramucci, markets saw how Bitcoin was surging while U.S. dollar confidence was careening, which is why Bitcoin ETFs have attracted massive amounts of money. 

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin ETFs recorded their second-largest inflows of 2025 last week. 

    Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price keeps hovering above the $94,000 level.   

    #Bitcoin News
