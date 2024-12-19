Advertisement
    io.net Joins Dell Technologies Partner Program: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Decentralized GPU pioneer io.net accepted to join Dell Technologies Partner Program
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 17:03
    io.net Joins Dell Technologies Partner Program: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    io.net, the leading provider of decentralized GPU computing solutions, has been accepted to join the Dell Technologies Partner Program as a Dell Technologies Authorized Partner and Cloud Service Provider. Since December 2024, io.net can access Dell's premium-level infrastructure for scalable and cost-effective solutions in AI and ML.

    io.net becomes Dell's authorized technology partner: What to know

    io.net, a blockchain-based provider of decentralized GPU capacity, announced its major ecosystem accomplishment. Today, Dec. 19, 2024, it achieved Dell Technologies Authorized Partner and Cloud Service Provider statuses within global Dell Technologies Partner Program.

    By joining Dell’s Partner Program, io.net gains access to Dell Technologies’ resources, expertise and go-to-market capabilities. This will support enterprises seeking advanced solutions to handle complex computing challenges, bridging decentralized GPU power with Dell’s trusted hardware infrastructure.

    As the newest partner of the Dell Technologies Partner Program, io.net will be contributing to go-to-market efforts, demand generation and co-marketing initiatives. This enables enterprise customers to deploy solutions that seamlessly integrate decentralized GPU power with robust, dependable hardware from Dell Technologies.

    Tausif Ahmed, VP of Business Development at io.net, is excited by the opportunities the new partnership unlocks for io.net and the entire DePIN segment:

    Joining the Dell Technologies Partner Program is an important step for io.net. It supports our goal of delivering solutions that integrate our decentralized GPU platform with Dell’s reliable infrastructure, helping businesses address their computing challenges more efficiently and cost-effectively Together, we look forward to delivering practical, enterprise-grade solutions tailored for the next generation of AI innovation.

    The collaboration between io.net and Dell Technologies represents a step forward in democratizing access to decentralized computing, particularly for organizations tackling AI training, inference and high-performance computing use cases.

    On-demand GPU clusters now available for industrial usage

    The rise of AI and ML applications has amplified demand for scalable and affordable computing solutions. Traditional centralized cloud providers often fall short in meeting the needs of modern enterprises, constrained by high costs, limited flexibility and resource bottlenecks. io.net’s decentralized GPU network addresses these challenges by sourcing computational power from a global network of distributed GPUs and clustering them into a unified, high-performance infrastructure.

    Following io.net’s admission to the Dell Technologies Partner Program, clients will benefit from on-demand GPU clusters capable of scaling to enterprise requirements.

    They will also enjoy significant cost reductions compared to centralized providers. Seamless integration with Dell’s advanced hardware, meanwhile, will support reliable, high-performance workloads.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

