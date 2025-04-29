Advertisement
Advertisement

    $3 Billion in Solana Reached as SOL Price Defends Key Support

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 29/04/2025 - 15:03
    Solana bulls have not given up much ground
    Advertisement
    $3 Billion in Solana Reached as SOL Price Defends Key Support
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to CoinMarketCap, in the last 24 hours alone, Solana has recorded nearly $3 billion in trading volume, reflecting increased market volatility.

    Advertisement

    The crypto market saw mixed trading action in the early Tuesday session; while Bitcoin and some crypto assets were slightly up, several crypto assets, including Solana, were seeing losses.

    At press time, SOL was down 1.12% in the last 24 hours to $147. After reaching highs of $157 on April 21, SOL has since steadily declined. If current conditions prevail, today would mark the fifth consecutive day of losses for the cryptocurrency.

    HOT Stories
    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers
    Michael Saylor Stresses Bitcoin Scarcity With New Testament Tweet
    XRP on Verge of Overtaking Tether (USDT): $134 Billion
    12,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stun Major European Exchange
    Article image
    SOL/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    However, despite the steady decline, Solana’s price has remained above $145, indicating that bulls are not ready to give up ground. Holding this level suggests that buyers might still be active, guarding against further drops. A decisive close below could indicate a shift in short-term momentum and potentially open the door for a decline toward the daily SMA 50 at $130.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 04/14/2025 - 16:16
    $105,406,581 Solana (SOL) in Minutes: What Happened?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    A slight advantage for the bulls is that they have not given up much ground to the bears. Maintaining the $145 support level might pave the way for a potential rebound, particularly if broader market sentiment stabilizes or turns bullish. That increases the likelihood of a move toward the daily SMA 200 at $181.

    Solana awaits major move

    Solana (SOL) may be on the verge of a major move as it forms a textbook-perfect cup and handle pattern.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 11:41
    Solana Price Breakout: What's Next for SOL?
    ByDan Burgin

    "Zooming out, Solana appears to form a textbook-perfect cup and handle pattern," crypto analyst Ali stated in a recent X post, sharing a screenshot of the SOL/USD weekly chart. The cup and handle pattern resembles a teacup, with a rounded bottom (the "cup") followed by slight downward consolidation (the "handle").

    This classic technical setup is frequently regarded as a bullish continuation pattern, resulting in strong upward momentum if validated.

    With technical signals aligning and a strong interest in the Solana ecosystem, traders and investors are closely watching SOL's next move.

    #Solana News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 13:50
    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 13:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hot Capital Jumps 92%: Is It Bullish?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $3 Billion in Solana Reached as SOL Price Defends Key Support
    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hot Capital Jumps 92%: Is It Bullish?
    Show all