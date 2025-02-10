Holonym Foundation Acquires Gitcoin Passport, Teases World's Biggest Proof-of-Humanity Release

Advertisement

Holonym Foundation, a major Web3 company in the segment of digital rights protection, announces the acquisition of Gitcoin Passport, one of the most ambitious digital identity protocols in blockchain. The product is expected to generate 200% more ZK-protected identity proofs than Worldcoin.

Holonym Foundation, a creator of the human.tech instruments stack and one of the flagship companies in the sphere of digital rights, privacy, security and data ownership, acquires Gitcoin Passport, a trusted identity verification protocol.

Holonym Foundation’s acquisition of Gitcoin Passport will position it as the leading provider of privacy-preserving on-chain reputation and Sybil detection. It will combine Gitcoin Passport’s trusted identity verification platform with the Human Network by integrating its Human Key technology.

Once the acquisition is complete, Gitcoin Passport will generate 3x more identity proofs than Worldcoin. As the newest part of human.tech, the project will roll out 34.5 million ZK credentials for Gitcoin Passport’s existing two million users.

Holonym Foundation CEO and cofounder Shady El Damaty is excited by the role of the new product in his company's roadmap and developments:

Digital identity that preserves privacy and allows individuals to control their data is the future of online interactions. Integrating Gitcoin Passport and launching human.tech is a major leap forward in empowering digital human rights.

Adopted by the majority of leading chains and blockchain ecosystems, Gitcoin Passport provides sophisticated reputation tooling for over 110 partners. Its proof-of-humanity score has secured over $200 million dollars in airdrops, becoming the go-to platform for combating Sybil attacks, enabling safe and fair token distributions and driving the adoption of decentralized identity and reputation.

Gitcoin Passport is set for rebranding to Human Passport

Gitcoin Passport Founder Kevin Owocki is impressed by the scope of opportunities the acquisition opens for decentralized human identity verification:

Gitcoin Passport has always been about empowering individuals with tools to show off their human-ness in a privacy-preserving way. With human.tech taking the helm, Passport is evolving into something even greater: an identity layer that champions human dignity, privacy, and verifiable trust on the internet. This transition strengthens our shared mission to build open, decentralized systems that serve people first.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Gitcoin Passport will rebrand as Human Passport to better reflect its status as a proof-of-humanity solution that enables individuals to verify their identity without disclosing sensitive personal data.

Human Passport will operate as a proof-of-humanity protocol that reshapes the digital identity landscape while giving Web3 users the ability to seamlessly control their data and online authentication.