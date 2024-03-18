Here’s What Big ‘Crypto Goal’ Anthony Scaramucci Chases This Year

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Anthony Scaramucci, a prominent figure in the world of finance and investment, founder of SkyBridge Capital, has shared with the Twitter/X community the list of the things he plans to accomplish until the end of this year.

One of the items on this list is about cryptocurrencies – and not only Bitcoin, although he is known as one of the strongest BTC proponent in the financial world.

Scaramucci's plan to do with crypto

On his Twitter/X handle, Scaramucci has shared a list with eight items on it, which includes plans for activities in various spheres, including not only work and investment but also education activities.

Item number one on this list is the financial expert’s plan to raise awareness among people about cryptocurrencies. Scaramucci has called this “help as many people as possible understand and get comfortable with digital property,” enumerating half a dozen coins, including Bitcoin – AVAX, PYR, SOL, CSPR, ALGO and others.

Goals for the Rest of 2024



1) Help as many people as possible understand and get comfortable with digital property (BTC, AVAX, PYR, SOL, CSPR. ALGO. Etc)



2) Explain a clear path to financial independence and security on the Wealthion network



3) Publish From Wall Street to the… — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 17, 2024

His other plans are about publishing, watching film series, working with the Wealthion network, promoting the OPEN BOOK podcast among viewers and listeners, launching new Skybridge products, etc.

Robert Kiyosaki acknowledges Bitcoin's supremacy over gold

In a recently published tweet the renowned investor, entrepreneur and author of the popular “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book Robert Kiyosaki revealed why he believes Bitcoin to be supreme over other main risk assets – gold and silver, as well as such a fundamental investment product as oil.

Kiyosaki stated that he owns all of that – Bitcoin, gold, silver and even oil wells. However, he prefers BTC to all these assets for one simple reason: Bitcoin cannot be produced again and again over the programmed limit of 21 million coins.

As for gold, silver and oil – there is always more of them that can be mined once the price goes higher.

Staying optimistic on the future price of Bitcoin, Robert Kiyosaki stated recently that he believes this year BTC will skyrocket to a whopping $300,000 per unit. He mentioned the importance of the approaching Bitcoin halving in the middle of April – the event after which the daily production of BTC will shrink: instead of 900 Bitcoins mined per day now, there will be only 450 after the halving takes place.