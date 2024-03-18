Elon Musk Excites Crypto Community With His New Doge Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Centibillionaire, X owner and big lover of memes Elon Musk has published a tweet to congratulate the X community on St. Patrick’s Day which took place on March 17. Musk posted a “canine tweet” that depicted three dogs of different breeds, wearing green hats. One of them was a Shiba Inu dog.

Elon Musk triggers meme crypto community's excitement

Elon Musk’s tweet provoked a storm of positive comments from the cryptocurrency community, and especially from lovers of meme coins.

Many congratulated Musk in return, among them many accounts of meme coin fans - Dogecoin, Floki and SHIB - since Musk had a Shiba Inu in his tweet this time. Several responses came from official crypto X handles (SHIB’s marketing lead Lucie, the official FLOKI account, etc.).

Musk is a big fan of memes and the original meme cryptocurrency DOGE. In 2021, he unwittingly initiated the launch of Floki coin after he published a photo of his newly adopted Shiba Inu puppy, named after one of the main characters in the Vikings series, Floki. On the same day, June 1, 2021, another meme coin launched, inspired by Elon Musk’s tweet – BabyDoge.

On Sunday, Musk also repeated one of his classic tweets that has become popular with Crypto Twitter/X – “The most entertaining outcome is the most likely.” This also got him engaged with the cryptocurrency community on his social media platform, mainly with XRP and DOGE fans.

Elon Musk open sources Grok AI

In accordance with his earlier promise, Elon Musk, who launched xAI startup in 2023 and created the Grok AI chatbot, has released Grok-1 data, open sourcing it and contributing to transparency in the sphere of AI development.

Today, the founder of The Rundown AI Rowan Cheung shared a series of news about AI updates released by major companies. Among that news was Elon Musk’s xAI and its AI chatbot, Grok version 1. xAI has released the weights and architecture of Grok-1. “It's a massive 314B parameter language model that's 2x the size of GPT-3.5,” Cheung stated, calling this step by Musk a big victory for collaborative and transparent AI development, adding that it is “nice to see Elon walking the walk.”

Earlier this year, Musk announced that he would open source Grok within several weeks.