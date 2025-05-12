Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Whales Take Bitcoin Back: $50 Million Moved From Binance

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 10:57
    Whales are taking back control by moving more funds away from centralized exchanges
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Whales Take Bitcoin Back: $50 Million Moved From Binance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The last hour saw the withdrawal of 500 Bitcoin or roughly $522.6 million from Binance from a newly activated wallet. Since Bitcoin is approaching its all-time high, whales are actively buying up the cryptocurrency, which could lead to a spike in the asset's momentum. The timing could not be more crucial. After breaking through the psychological barrier of $100,000, Bitcoin is currently trading at about $104,000.

    Advertisement

    With the 50 EMA crossing above the 100 EMA, a bullish momentum signal that typically precedes further upside, Bitcoin is still in a strong uptrend on the daily chart. There is still room to run before reaching truly overbought conditions, as indicated by the RSI's elevated but not exhausted position. This huge withdrawal is more than just a footnote. It comes as Bitcoin's market share is getting close to 70%, which has not been that high since 2021. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Dominance increases typically indicate that money is shifting from altcoins to Bitcoin, which is a common precursor to either consolidation prior to a breakout or a sudden price spike. The price of Bitcoin might reach its highest point in the near future if dominance keeps pushing and macro conditions stay favorable.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    XRP to $3? Bollinger Bands Say Maybe - But First, Major Stress Test
    1,021,155,586 SHIB Goes Up in Smoke But Here’s Big Catch
    Binance CEO Breaks Down Bitcoin's Future: Details

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/09/2025 - 15:47
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for May 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Advertisement

    Double confirmation is provided by the fact that such significant withdrawals are taking place right after a bullish crossover and macro strength. Herds of whales rarely move without conviction, and withdrawing $50 million from an exchange indicates long-term holding intentions rather than speculative activity. Technically speaking, the breakout above $100,000 is confirmed, and a strong support base is currently forming between $98,000 and $100,000.

    If momentum continues the previous ATH — uncharted territory — will be the next significant resistance. The rally is further supported by volume, as buying activity sharply increased as Bitcoin broke through the $95,000 barrier. All things considered, this is a whale wagering that deeper waters are ahead — not just a whale creating waves. Additionally, if past trends continue, this action might be one of the first steps in a bigger institutional push for Bitcoin's upcoming price discovery stage.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 12, 2025 - 13:20
    NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Big Bitcoin Bull Tweet
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    May 12, 2025 - 12:44
    Ethereum (ETH) Flips Bitcoin (BTC) in Key Liquidation Metric
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale to Galaxy for U.S. Expansion
    LeveX Announces Launch of Bug Bounty Program with Up to $5,000 Reward
    CONF3RENCE 2025: Europe’s Leading Tech Event Builds Bridges Between Industry and Emerging Technologies – in Germany’s Largest Stadium
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale to Galaxy for U.S. Expansion
    LeveX Announces Launch of Bug Bounty Program with Up to $5,000 Reward
    CONF3RENCE 2025: Europe’s Leading Tech Event Builds Bridges Between Industry and Emerging Technologies – in Germany’s Largest Stadium
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Big Bitcoin Bull Tweet
    Ethereum (ETH) Flips Bitcoin (BTC) in Key Liquidation Metric
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Bullish 151,605,712,807 SHIB Whale Activity on Bybit
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD