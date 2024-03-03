Advertisement
AD

Scaramucci Touts Bitcoin as 21st Century's Berkshire Hathaway

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Anthony Scaramucci, prominent figure in investment community, recently made headlines by comparing Bitcoin to 'Berkshire Hathaway of 21st century'
Sun, 3/03/2024 - 10:15
Scaramucci Touts Bitcoin as 21st Century's Berkshire Hathaway
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Anthony Scaramucci, a legend in the investment world, has called Bitcoin the "Berkshire Hathaway of the 21st century."

He described Bitcoin as a "compounding, wealth-generating machine" for investors, emphasizing that it is still very early for Bitcoin, akin to the early days of Berkshire Hathaway.

Scaramucci's comparison draws a bold parallel between Bitcoin's current trajectory and the historical performance of Berkshire Hathaway.

Bitcoin surpasses Berkshire Hathaway in market cap

In a striking comparison, Bitcoin's market capitalization has significantly outpaced that of Berkshire Hathaway.

This shows its growing dominance and investor interest.

As of now, Bitcoin boasts a market cap of approximately $1.215 trillion, firmly placing it ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's valuation of $881.04 billion.

Related
Top Analyst Downplays Ether ETFs

This leapfrog in valuation not only underscores Bitcoin's rapid growth and adoption but also challenges traditional investment paradigms.

Despite Bitcoin's ascent, it is important to note that Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has been a long-time critic of Bitcoin.

Scaramucci's advocacy for Bitcoin

Scaramucci has been a vocal advocate for Bitcoin, consistently promoting its potential as a transformative asset.

His commentary ranges from encouraging investments in Bitcoin, citing its long-term trajectory as "crystal clear," to comparing its significance to that of Nvidia in the realm of AI.

Scaramucci's optimism is further exemplified by his discussions on the potential of Bitcoin ETFs, his comparison of Bitcoin to gold as a store of value and his speculative musings on traditional investors, like Warren Buffett, eventually recognizing Bitcoin's value.

As reported by U.Today, he also recently slammed the negative coverage of Bitcoin ETFs ahead of the recent rally.

#Bitcoin News #Anthony Scaramucci
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin (BTC) Buying Opportunity
2024/03/03 10:12
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin (BTC) Buying Opportunity
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Top Analyst Downplays Ether ETFs
2024/03/03 10:12
Top Analyst Downplays Ether ETFs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Becomes Fourth Most Traded Cryptocurrency
2024/03/03 10:12
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Becomes Fourth Most Traded Cryptocurrency
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Laxmi M - Presenting A Decentralized Spiritual Ecosystem
CryptoGames: Win Jackpots with Bitcoin and Altcoins!
Karma3 Labs Raises a $4.5M Seed Round Led By Galaxy and IDEO CoLab to Build OpenRank, a Decentralized Reputation Protocol
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Scaramucci Touts Bitcoin as 21st Century's Berkshire Hathaway
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin (BTC) Buying Opportunity
Top Analyst Downplays Ether ETFs
Show all