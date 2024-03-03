Scaramucci Touts Bitcoin as 21st Century's Berkshire Hathaway

Advertisement

Anthony Scaramucci, a legend in the investment world, has called Bitcoin the "Berkshire Hathaway of the 21st century."

He described Bitcoin as a "compounding, wealth-generating machine" for investors, emphasizing that it is still very early for Bitcoin, akin to the early days of Berkshire Hathaway.

Scaramucci's comparison draws a bold parallel between Bitcoin's current trajectory and the historical performance of Berkshire Hathaway.

Bitcoin surpasses Berkshire Hathaway in market cap

In a striking comparison, Bitcoin's market capitalization has significantly outpaced that of Berkshire Hathaway.

This shows its growing dominance and investor interest.

As of now, Bitcoin boasts a market cap of approximately $1.215 trillion, firmly placing it ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's valuation of $881.04 billion.

This leapfrog in valuation not only underscores Bitcoin's rapid growth and adoption but also challenges traditional investment paradigms.

Despite Bitcoin's ascent, it is important to note that Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has been a long-time critic of Bitcoin.

Scaramucci's advocacy for Bitcoin

Scaramucci has been a vocal advocate for Bitcoin, consistently promoting its potential as a transformative asset.

His commentary ranges from encouraging investments in Bitcoin, citing its long-term trajectory as "crystal clear," to comparing its significance to that of Nvidia in the realm of AI.

Scaramucci's optimism is further exemplified by his discussions on the potential of Bitcoin ETFs, his comparison of Bitcoin to gold as a store of value and his speculative musings on traditional investors, like Warren Buffett, eventually recognizing Bitcoin's value.

As reported by U.Today, he also recently slammed the negative coverage of Bitcoin ETFs ahead of the recent rally.