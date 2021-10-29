Good Games Guild (GGG) NFT Hub Raises $1.7 Million from Top VCs: Details

Good Games Guild, a novel decentralized ecosystem of GameFi and Play-to-Earn protocols, completes its strategic funding with top VC investors on board.

$1,700,000 raised by Good Games Guild

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Good Games Guild, its strategic funding campaign has closed successfully. The net amount of funds secured exceeds $1.7 million.

We at Good Games Guild are super thrilled to announce that we will be launching the Triple IDO on Seedify, Ignition, and MoonStarter.



The round was led by VC heavyweights NGC Ventures, while the likes of OKEx Blockdream Ventures, Chromia, LD Capital, Basics Capital, Twin Apex Capital, Kyros Ventures, Titan Ventures, Mapleblock, Fomocraft Ventures, ExNetwork Capital, Master Ventures, AU21, Signal Ventures, OIG, Dutch Crypto Investor, Alves Ventures and Scorpio VC also took part.

Aditia Kinarang, CEO of Good Games Guild, stresses that the guild's vision goes far beyond building yet another blockchain-based gaming product:

Good Games Guild is not just an organization, it is a movement. Our vision is that everyone can and should make a living by playing games, and this vision bonds players, game developers, and content creators who have taken part in our movement. Thanks to all our investors, our goal of becoming the biggest metaverse economy, with millions of guild members in the future, is soon becoming a reality.

Good Games Guild is on a mission to create a go-to hub for all enthusiasts of decentralized GameFi products. Its GGG token is a core element of its tokenomics.

GGG initial decentralized exchange offering is in the cards

GGG token will entitle its holders to receive periodic rewards, to unlock exclusive content and to have a say in all crucial referendums on the project's upgrades.

Helen Liu, director of OKEx Blockdream Ventures, stresses the revolutionary character of the Good Games Guild offering and its paramount importance for the entire NFT sphere:

As play-to-earn games spread, Good Games Guild has explored the game frontiers, finding new ways to let players have fun.This is a hub for players, creators and voters — and that is what constitutes a DAO. Looking forward to seeing growth in the future.

In early November 2021, Good Games Guild is going to organize its unique triple IDO on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Solana (SOL) blockchains.

The public tokensale will take place on Seedify, Ignition and MoonStarter, a leading IDO launchpad.