XRP Secures Hourly Golden Cross With Price Breakout: Details

XRP has just confirmed a golden cross on its hourly chart, signaling short-term bullish momentum. At the same time, XRP has surpassed the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) on the daily chart — a crucial technical level that traders have been watching closely.

A golden cross is formed when a short-term moving average (such as the 50-hour SMA) crosses above a longer-term one (such as the 200-hour SMA). On the hourly chart, this is often viewed as an early signal of trend reversal or short-term price strength.

Following recent consolidation, XRP has breached the daily 50 SMA at $2.20, which has served as both support and resistance in the current cycle. This move suggests that bulls are gaining momentum and targeting higher price levels.

What comes next?

At the time of writing, XRP was up 7.73% in the last 24 hours to $2.26. In the coming sessions, XRP's behavior near the daily SMA 50 will be watched if price sustainably holds above it. According to Ali, a crypto analyst, XRP appears to be forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern, potentially setting the stage for a bullish breakout toward $2.70.

The next target would be $3, but if this level is crossed, XRP could march toward the $3.4 mark. Sellers are expected to strongly maintain the resistance line because a rally above it would start a new phase of an uptrend for the XRP price.

The $2 level represents critical support on the downside. A break and close below $2 would suggest that bears remain in command. XRP could fall to $1.72 and then $1.61.

XRPL Library vulnerability fixed

Yesterday, a vulnerability in xrpl.js, a JavaScript library for interacting with XRP Ledger, was discovered.

The issue only affects versions of Node Package Manager (NPM), a site where developers share reusable code for projects; the XRP Ledger codebase or GitHub repository itself, as well as important XRP services such as Xaman Wallet and XRPScan, are unaffected.

As a result, XRP Ledger Foundation swiftly released updated versions of the tool to address the vulnerability, urging projects to switch to the most recent version immediately. The affected versions (v4.2.1-4.2.4 and v2.14.2) were deprecated.