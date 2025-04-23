Advertisement
    Stellar (XLM) in Breakout Mode, Key Metrics Skyrocket

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 14:10
    Stellar price reacts as XLM sees 49% rally in major trading volume metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Stellar (XLM) is on a bullish surge as altcoins in the broader digital asset market appear to have regained their bullish momentum. The XRP rival has recorded significant investor interest, resulting in a trading volume spike of over 50%.

    Stellar enters breakout territory amid volume surge

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XLM’s trading volume in the last 24 hours soared by 51.53% to $309.96 million. The massive uptick in investors’ interest has resulted in a significant price rise, which appears to have entered a breakout mode.

    Within the same time frame, the XLM price increased by 9.03% to change hands at $0.2725. The coin’s breakout from $0.2495 occurred rapidly, stunning hesitant market participants who were reluctant to place a bet on it.

    XLM’s rebound move could see the coin reclaim the $0.31 zone, which it slipped about 30 days ago. However, the community must sustain the current accumulation trend to achieve this.

    The current bullish development has helped XLM record a higher price increase than its rival XRP, which recorded 8.48%.

    This suggests that XLM is gaining traction among market participants and investors alike. XLM has always been compared with XRP as both digital assets have intersecting utility in global payment services.

    Strategic retail partnership adds fuel to rally

    An analysis of the XLM chart shows that the current gains have built up over the past seven days. For instance, the coin has increased in value by a significant 15.63% during this period as it quietly surged upward.

    Article image
    XLM 7-Day Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Meanwhile, Stellar and AEON Group, South Asia’s largest retail firm, recently announced a partnership in the broader financial market space. The move will see the deployment of blockchain payment infrastructure in the region.

    AEON stores will start accepting XLM payments in Malaysia in the second half of 2025. This development will likely increase demand for XLM and its value.

    XRP is also seeking institutional adoption in Asia as it collaborates with HashKey Capital to launch a tracker fund for the token.

    #Stellar
