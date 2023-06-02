FLOKI Now Usable on AliExpress; SHIB, BTC, ETH Can Be Used to Buy Nike, Apple via Crypto.com; 1 Billion XRP Unlocked From Escrow: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents to you the top three stories over the past day; don't miss this piece!

Shiba Inu rival FLOKI now usable on AliExpress

Good news for FLOKI holders, as from now on they can use their favorite token to pay for purchases on AliExpress, a leading global e-commerce platform launched in 2010. This became possible thanks to the integration of AliExpress on Shopping.io, a pioneering online platform that accepts over 150 types of cryptocurrencies for transactions. The addition of FLOKI by AliExpress aims to expand its customer base, accommodating the growing number of crypto aficionados around the world.

SHIB, BTC, ETH, other coins can now be used to buy Nike, Apple via Crypto.com

According to a recent Twitter announcement by Crypto.com, the U.S. users of its app now have the opportunity to shop with their crypto and buy goods from more than 150 top world brands. The list includes such international giants as Apple, Nike and Ray-Ban. Those eager to make a purchase via Crypto.com can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu and other popular digital currencies. The announcement also states that all users who buy through the app and pay in crypto will receive up to 10% in pay rewards.

1 billion XRP tokens unlocked from escrow