Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Drops Major XRP Update: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 9:48
    XRP has emerged as new retail favorite this cycle
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Drops Major XRP Update: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a major development for XRP, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, Coinbase Derivatives, has officially submitted a self-certification application to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), signaling its intent to launch XRP futures contracts.

    Related
    Coinbase Leads US Crypto Market With New Listings as New Era Begins
    Sat, 03/08/2025 - 13:50
    Coinbase Leads US Crypto Market With New Listings as New Era Begins
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to a post made by Coinbase Institutional on X (previously Twitter), the exchange anticipates the XRP futures contracts to go live on April 21, 2025. This move intends to provide investors with a regulated, capital-efficient way to obtain exposure to XRP, one of the most liquid digital assets on the cryptocurrency market.

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase Drops Major XRP Update: Details
    Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Rapidly Adds $2,000, Soaring to $84,600
    Ripple CEO Teases Approaching Major Ripple Event in June
    Strategy's Saylor Addresses Key Concern About Bitcoin

    "We're excited to announce that Coinbase Derivatives has filed with the CFTC to self-certify XRP futures - bringing a regulated, capital-efficient way to gain exposure to one of the most liquid digital assets," Coinbase Institutional tweeted.

    What's more?

    According to the filing, Coinbase Institutional will launch XRP futures as a monthly, cash-settled, margined product with the symbol XRL.  Each contract reflects XRP's price, is settled in USD and represents 10,000 XRP, or approximately $20,000 at the current $2 per unit worth.

    Related
    Coinbase Earns More With USDC Than Circle
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 06:00
    Coinbase Earns More With USDC Than Circle
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Traders will have flexibility, with contracts available for the current month as well as the next two; however, a safeguard will halt trading if XRP's spot price moves more than 10% within an hour.

    When it launches, it will be the second product following Chicago-based Bitnomial's CFTC-regulated XRP futures, which went live in March.

    XRP emerges as retail favorite

    This comes as XRP has emerged as a new retail favorite this cycle, diverging from Bitcoin's institutional-driven surge. According to Glassnode, "Since the 2022 cycle low, XRP active addresses are up 490%, while BTC has only seen a +0% increase - a sharp signal of speculative retail demand."

    At the time of writing, XRP 's market valuation is $121.6 billion, trailing only Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT).

    XRP has rebounded above the $2 mark after a drop below it in yesterday's trading session. It is currently up 2.16% in the last 24 hours to $2.09, having reached intraday highs of $2.10 as the broader crypto market slightly rebounded.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 9:18
    Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Rapidly Adds $2,000, Soaring to $84,600
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 9:09
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 87% in Volume, $10 Billion Recorded
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BuyNumber Supports Crypto Payments for Buying Virtual Numbers
    Watr Moves to Avalanche to Bring $20 Trillion Commodities Market Onchain
    Render Network to Host RenderCon 2025: Exploring the Future of Hollywood and AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BuyNumber Supports Crypto Payments for Buying Virtual Numbers
    Watr Moves to Avalanche to Bring $20 Trillion Commodities Market Onchain
    Render Network to Host RenderCon 2025: Exploring the Future of Hollywood and AI
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Drops Major XRP Update: Details
    Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Rapidly Adds $2,000, Soaring to $84,600
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 87% in Volume, $10 Billion Recorded
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD