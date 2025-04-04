Ripple CEO Teases Approaching Major Ripple Event in June

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In his recent tweet, Brad Garlinghouse, the chief executive officer at the Ripple blockchain heavyweight, has invited the XRP community to join him at an approaching event — XRPL Apex 2025, which is scheduled to take place in Singapore in two months and one week from now, on June 10-12.

Garlinghouse on keynote speakers' list

According to the website of the blockchain conference that annually attracts a large number of XRP enthusiasts and speakers, Brad Garlinghouse will be one of the keynote speakers at this conference. Along with him, this short list includes Ripple chief technology officer (CTO) and co-creator of XRP Ledger, David Schwartz, Ripple President Monica Long, and president of XRPL Commons David Bchiri.

Addressing the XRP community, the Ripple CEO tweeted: “Looking forward to seeing many of you at @xrplapex in Singapore this June 10-12!”

Advertisement

Looking forward to seeing many of you at @xrplapex in Singapore this June 10-12! https://t.co/5QAxezqxU3 — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) April 3, 2025

Ripple CEO highlights surprising U.S. crypto data

Earlier this week, as U.Today reported, Brad Garlinghouse revealed a surprising statistic about cryptocurrency ownership in the U.S. The report highlighted by Garlinghouse had been published by the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA).

According to the data revealed in it, a staggering 21% of American citizens hold cryptocurrencies. What's more, 75% of those U.S. holders admitted to seeing a positive impact on crypto on their lives. Garlinghouse then stressed the importance of the existence of such organizations as NCA, saying that they are “spotlighting the practical, everyday use cases possible through crypto.”

According to the aforesaid report, 70% of the above-mentioned U.S. holders are men. They are professionally engaged in areas such as construction, technology and finance. More than half of the holders are millennials, while only about 15% are over 55.

Surprisingly, roughly 39% of the total number of holders have used crypto to pay for purchases. The majority (52%), however, does not go beyond investing in crypto and is just sitting on it, while about 15% have used crypto assets for purchasing real estate and other property. The survey also revealed that approximately 73% of respondents are eager for the U.S. to become a global leader in the crypto space. They likely support the steps of U.S. President Trump taken in this direction — the creation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, with nearly 100,000 BTC in it already.