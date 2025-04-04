Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Rapidly Adds $2,000, Soaring to $84,600

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is showing a rapid price breakout, printing several consecutive long green candles on the chart.

Today, over the past few hours, BTC has managed to soar by 2.36%, rising by $2,000, from $82,700 to the $84,650 price mark.

This sudden price surge has taken place after news was announced that traders have increased their bets that throughout this year, the Federal Reserve is likely to conduct a further interest rate cut after all, and it will total a staggering 100 basis points. That is equal to 1% and is twice as much as the Fed predicted in March. Last year, starting in September, the regulator cut rates only by 50 and then 25 basis points.

TRADERS BOOST FED BETS, FULLY PRICE 100BPS OF CUTS THIS YEAR — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) April 4, 2025

Amid the current economic uncertainty and new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on all goods imported to the U.S. from most countries, even islands with only penguins living on them, with the glaring exception of Russia and Belarus, might be driving investors toward Bitcoin to seek a safe haven in it.

Still, the sustainability of this BTC price surge depends on how the markets react to it and on the actual actions of the Federal Reserve, especially on the remarks its chairman Jerome Powell will be dropping in the near future.