Bitcoin Could Decouple From Crashing Stocks, ‘$1 Million BTC’ Samson Mow Hints

Samson Mow, Bitcoin maximalist and CEO at the JAN3 company focused on helping nation-states to adopt BTC, has taken to the X social media network to comment on the current price surge demonstrated by the world’s leading digital currency today.

Over the past few hours, Bitcoin has begun to rapidly ascend, printing green candles on an hourly chart and running to the north. However, by now, BTC has shown a massive red candle that erased all today’s profits.

Time to decouple, Mow says, but Bitcoin's breakout reverses

Over the past few hours, Bitcoin has logged roughly 2.5% growth, surging by $2,000 — from $82,680 to the $84,600 zone. That surge aligned with an announcement made by the Bloomberg Terminal account on the X platform that traders now expect the Federal Reserve to make a massive rate cut of 100 basis points (1%) during the year. This would mean a continuation of the U.S. central bank’s dovish policy and would ensure more liquidity flowing into markets, including that of Bitcoin.

Besides, the Bitcoin surge took place despite the news of U.S. President Trump announcing a new set of tariffs on goods coming to the U.S. from a whopping 180 countries, aside from Russia and Belarus. The announcement made earlier this week pushed the stock market down, with all major indexes — Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 — facing major losses in a bloodbath.

Bitcoin seemed to be decoupling from the stock and equities markets as it soared today, offering hope for an actual long-anticipated break out. This is why Samson Mow tweeted that it was time for Bitcoin to decouple — from stocks.

It’s time to decouple. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) April 4, 2025

However, by now, the world’s largest crypto has plunged back to $82,920, where it is changing hands at press time.

Max Keiser on Bitcoin and Trump's "Global Reset"

In a recent tweet, Max Keiser spoke about the “Global Reset” initiated by Donald Trump, commenting on the second round of trade tariffs imposed not only on Canada, Mexico and China but now also on Europe and pretty much the rest of the world.

He believes that “means jobs and higher incomes,” but the overall inflation level will jump even higher. “The only way to materially improve quality of life is to stack sats,” Keiser said.