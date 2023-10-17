Flare Scores Partnership With Web3Auth for Streamlined Wallet Logins

Flare, novel EVM-compatible L1 blockchain with focus on data, shares details of its latest partnership

Flare (FLR), a data-focused EVM-compatible L1, has announced a new partnership with Web3Auth, the leading wallet-as-a-service (WaaS) infrastructure provider. The integration is set to enable simple access to cryptocurrency applications and services via familiar email and social login credentials.

Novel high-performance blockchain Flare (FLR) announced the launch of a collaboration with Web3Auth, a top blockchain software infrastructure provider, to remove the reliance on sophisticated seed phrases for creating or accessing an on-chain Flare-based wallet.

With Web3Auth module integrated, users will be able to access their deposits on Flare (FLR) with nothing but familiar Google, Apple, Telegram, Discord and all OAuth-supported authorization tools.

The joint venue is set to address the problem of seed phrase complexity: in major blockchains, seed phrases are hard to remember and prone to human error. Therefore, using Web2-native services will dramatically lower the entry barrier for newcomers and advance the crypto experience for seasoned users.

Besides that, for blockchain engineers building dApps or wallets on Flare, the Web3Auth integration can significantly streamline the onboarding process.

As covered by U.Today previously, Flare (FLR) network underwent a hard fork last month. It enhanced the functionality and security of the platform and adjusted FLR rewards mechanisms.

Removing barriers to cryptocurrency adoption

Flare Senior Solidity Engineer Filip Koprivec is enthusiastic about the prospects of the new integration between the two blockchain development teams:

Onboarding non-Web3 users is a major hurdle for existing dApps and developers. A decentralized and secure way of combining classical social login with Web3 authentication means that new users no longer need to set up the private keys but can use the product immediately.

Previously, Web3Auth has held the record of working with Web2 brands like Universal Studio, Fox.com, SK Telecom and crypto platforms, including the likes of Binance Extension, Metamask, Kepler, Kukai, Skyweaver, Kash and so on.

In January 2022, the team completed a $13 million Series A funding round led by heavyweight VC Sequoia Capital India.