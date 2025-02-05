Advertisement
    Flare Partners With Google to Host Web3 Hackathon

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 13:30
    Flare Partners With Google to Host Web3 Hackathon
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Flare, in collaboration with Google Cloud, will host the Verifiable AI Hackathon at UC Berkeley from March 7 to 9, focusing on verifiable offchain computing for AI-driven Web3 applications.

    The event will feature a $100,000 prize pool, with $60,000 allocated for in-person participants at California Memorial Stadium and $40,000 for virtual competitors.

    The hackathon will explore how Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) can enhance decentralization and performance in blockchain-based AI applications. 

    In partnership with Blockchain at Berkeley, it will attract 500 developers competing across four tracks: Social AI Agents, RAG Knowledge Systems, DeFAI (DeFi x AI) and Consensus Learning.

    "Our ongoing collaboration with Google Cloud underscores our commitment to pioneering verifiable AI solutions. We are not just pushing boundaries but setting new standards in the intersection of blockchain and confidential computing," said Hugo Philion, co-founder of Flare and CEO of Flare Labs.

    Participants will leverage Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing and Flare’s decentralized data protocols to build innovative AI-powered blockchain solutions. 

    This initiative builds on Flare’s existing partnership with Google Cloud, which joined as a Flare validator and data provider in January 2024, ensuring 100% uptime for the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) since June 2024.

    #Flare News

