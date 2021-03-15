Financial Services Company Discloses $1 Million in Bitcoin and Altcoins on Its Balance Sheet

News
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 16:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Another public company now has a six-figure sum of Bitcoin and altcoins on its balance sheet
Financial Services Company Discloses $1 Million in Bitcoin and Altcoins on Its Balance Sheet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Publicly traded financial services company Investview has added $1 million worth of Bitcoin and altcoins to its balance sheet. Its shares are trading under the INVU ticker on the over-the-counter market.

In February, Investview also bagged a gross revenue of $5.5 million, logging its best month to date.

Investview CEO Joe Cammarata expects that the company will be able to meet its financial objectives by boosting its offering:

Financial education remains a driving force with individual demand growing rapidly especially with greater participation from Gen X and Y. We will continue to enhance our mining operations, expand our educational tools, and increase our offerings to reach our fintech objectives.

The company operates through a series of subsidiaries that specialize in mining, research and providing tools for financial education.

Related
Leading T-Shirt Printing Company to Convert Its Cash Reserves to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin treasuries keep getting bigger

Public companies currently hold $77.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in their treasuries.

Investview
Image by bitcointreasuries.org

That said, not a single major public company is yet to copy Tesla's $1.5 billion Bitcoin bet that has already earned more money than a year of car sales.

Some smaller firms have started diversifying their balance sheets with altcoins. As reported by U.Today, Chinese tech firm Meitu purchased $50 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum earlier this month.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Litecoin Could Be Next Altcoin to Rally, According to Peter Brandt
News
03/09/2021 - 18:58

Litecoin Could Be Next Altcoin to Rally, According to Peter Brandt

Alex Dovbnya
article image Nvidia Better Off Mining Ethereum Itself: RBC
News
03/11/2021 - 07:06

Nvidia Better Off Mining Ethereum Itself: RBC
Alex Dovbnya
article image Grayscale Will Be Cashing Out Bitcoin to Get Back $250 Million of Its Shares, Peter Schiff Believes
News
03/12/2021 - 08:21

Grayscale Will Be Cashing Out Bitcoin to Get Back $250 Million of Its Shares, Peter Schiff Believes
Yuri Molchan