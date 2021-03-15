Financial Services Company Discloses $1 Million in Bitcoin and Altcoins on Its Balance Sheet

Another public company now has a six-figure sum of Bitcoin and altcoins on its balance sheet

Publicly traded financial services company Investview has added $1 million worth of Bitcoin and altcoins to its balance sheet. Its shares are trading under the INVU ticker on the over-the-counter market.



In February, Investview also bagged a gross revenue of $5.5 million, logging its best month to date.

Investview CEO Joe Cammarata expects that the company will be able to meet its financial objectives by boosting its offering:

Financial education remains a driving force with individual demand growing rapidly especially with greater participation from Gen X and Y. We will continue to enhance our mining operations, expand our educational tools, and increase our offerings to reach our fintech objectives.

The company operates through a series of subsidiaries that specialize in mining, research and providing tools for financial education.



Bitcoin treasuries keep getting bigger

Public companies currently hold $77.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in their treasuries.

Image by bitcointreasuries.org

That said, not a single major public company is yet to copy Tesla's $1.5 billion Bitcoin bet that has already earned more money than a year of car sales.



Some smaller firms have started diversifying their balance sheets with altcoins. As reported by U.Today, Chinese tech firm Meitu purchased $50 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum earlier this month.