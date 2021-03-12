Leading T-Shirt Printing Company to Convert Its Cash Reserves to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies

News
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 16:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Custom apparel company RushOrderTees will put $1 million of its cash reserves into Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Philadelphia-based custom apparel company, RushOrderTees, has purchased $300,000 worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies with its cash reserves, according to a March 12 press release.

Coinbase Prime, the brokerage arm of the largest U.S. exchange, facilitated the transaction. It was also responsible for Tesla's $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase that was announced last month.

RushOrderTees plans to increase its cryptocurrency holdings to $1 million by April.

Being on the cutting edge

CEO Mike Nemeroff—who has personally held cryptocurrencies for several years—says that they offer a "glimpse into the future."

Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology offer an exciting glimpse into the future. This is our opportunity to be on the cutting edge of something that has the power to change global commerce forever.

Founded in a garage in 2002, RushOrderTees has grown into one of the largest T-shirt printing companies in the United States, with 250 employees. It is the official apparel provider for the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team.

RushOrderTees
Image by @RushOrderTees

As reported by U.Today, Chinese beauty app maker Meitu invested $40 million into Bitcoin and Ethereum last week.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

