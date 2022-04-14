Extreme Fear Persists as Bitcoin Struggles to Recover

According to the Crypto Fear & Greed index, cryptocurrency market sentiment remains in "extreme fear" territory. It takes into account several factors, such as volatility, social media posts and trading volume, in order to determine how investors and traders feel about the current state of the market.

Image by alternative.me

The index enters fear territory when it drops below 50. Most recently, it printed a score of 25, which indicates "extreme fear." The index gauges cryptocurrency traders' emotions on a daily basis.