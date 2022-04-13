Bitcoin Price Could 10X in Two Years, Peter Brandt Says

Prominent trader Peter Brandt believes that the Bitcoin price could 10x from where it is sitting right now

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Bitcoin price could increase ten times in two years from now, according to a recent tweet posted by prominent trader Peter Brandt.



Alternatively, the world’s largest cryptocurrency may continue its streak of sideways trading for a prolonged period of time, the chartist says.

Image by @PeterLBrandt

Brandt’s most recent prediction was made in response to a tweet posted by long-time Bitcoin proponent Tuur Demeester who claims that the top cryptocurrency tends to explode “like nothing on this planet” after long-lasting periods of consolidation.