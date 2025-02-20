Ex-Binance Boss CZ: 'There Is No Escape' From Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Changpeng Zhao, the former Binance CEO, has commented on the recent development regarding Strategic Bitcoin Reserves that individual U.S. states are currently working on.

He also made a major statement about Bitcoin, likening it to such profound inventions as money and the internet.

"There is no escape" from Bitcoin

The cofounder of Binance commented on the news about Montana passing a bill that suggests creating a local Bitcoin reserve and moving it to the voting stage. CZ cited a tweet by Dennis Porter, the CEO and cofounder of the Satoshi Action Fund.

Advertisement

According to that tweet, Montana has become the fourth state to pass the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve question out of committee and onto a House floor vote. The other three are Utah, Oklahoma and Arizona.

CZ tweeted that financial institutions and retail investors can start buying Bitcoin now, or after the U.S. federal government and all of its states have finished buying: “You can buy bitcoins after the US government is done buying, or before.” CZ is certain that “there is no other choice.”

You can buy bitcoins after the US government is done buying, or before.



There is no other choice, btw. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Xb2eEOaDA0 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) February 19, 2025

When responding to a comment under his tweet, he added that “there is no escape,” and he likened Bitcoin to the internet and money, saying that just as it is impossible not to use them, it will be impossible to avoid using BTC in the future: “There is no escape... It's like, you can't not use the internet (or money).”

countries or individuals. There is no escape... It's like, you can't not use the internet (or money). 🤷‍♂️ — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) February 19, 2025

CZ receives his BNB donation back and a lot more

A day earlier, the influencer tweeted to stress the importance of donation-making in crypto to help others in disasters. However, he said, an unexpected thing happened to him – he received his donation back, plus more crypto on top of it.

Following the shameless rugpull and a scandal around the LIBRA coin that was briefly endorsed by the Argentine president, CZ donated 150 BNB to victims who lost their money in that pump-and-dump scheme. That amount of crypto was worth roughly $100,000 at the time of the initiated transaction.

CZ sent that money to a university student, who added $50,000 of his own money to help the victims. Zhao pointed out that that student had himself probably made good profits on BNB. What happened afterward is that the address from which CZ sent the money away received crypto back, in greater value and “more in tokens.”